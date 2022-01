With the start of 2022, PGA Tour players will no longer be able to use green-reading books -- formally called green-reading materials -- in competition. In December 2021, the USGA and R&A, golf's governing bodies, introduced a Model Local Rule that could be used starting Jan. 1, 2022, that would allow a tournament committee (like a professional tour) to limit players to using only the yardage book that it has approved for use in the competition.

GOLF ・ 5 HOURS AGO