Shoppers at Kansas City area Hy-Vee grocery stores may soon see new employees strolling the aisles — carrying a badge and a gun. The grocery chain on Wednesday unveiled plans for its own retail security force that will be put into practice across eight states where stores are located. Security employees are to be trained under a company policy developed alongside others with a background in law enforcement, the company said in its news release.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO