ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

25 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Chicago… But Nowhere Else

By Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZwCt_0dZ1y87c00

You already know Chicago is like no other city or place… a world all on its own.

And because of that, there are some things we’ve become accustomed to that are strange to others, sometimes hilarious, and at other times shocking.

We asked our audiences which things they think of as uniquely Chicagoan and so, without further ado, here are your responses for things that are considered totally normal in Chicago… but would not be acceptable anywhere else. The good, the bad, and everything in between:

1. Craving milkshakes when it’s 20 below.

2. Giardiniera pizza topping.

3. Calling dibs aka saving your shoveled-out parking spot with a foldable chair or any old piece of furniture.

4. Corporate name changes that never stick (Macy’s, the Willis Tower, Guaranteed Rate Field).

5. Not having ketchup at a hot dog stand.

6. The cardinal directions in Chicago are north, west, south, and lake.

7. Calling soda “pop”.

8. Calling idiots JAGOFFS.

9. Huge intersections without any turn arrows (you just gotta turn and pray).

10. That sweet sweet taste of Jeppson’s Malört.

11. Using the outside as your fridge.

12. Making everything plural: The Jewels, Soldiers Field, Celozzi-Ettelsons Chevrolet…

13. “Driving on LSD”

14. Standing in the middle of the street to see if the bus is coming.

15. Dying the river emerald green on St.Patrick’s Day.

16. 16” softball.

17. Pizza puffs.

18. “Frunchroom”

19. Expressing distance as a unit of time.

20. Getting insulted at Wiener’s Circle.

21. Intersections with a soft right vs. hard right.

22. The sound of racing vehicles that you cannot see in the loop.

23. Mostaccioli – the unsung hero of Chicago foods.

24. Calling the highways by their nicknames, not their numbers. (The Ike vs 290).

25. Deep dish pizza.

See more: 10 Essential Chicago Bucket List Experiences For 2022

Comments / 22

Rocking R
5d ago

convicted gun felons as well as convicted criminals to be released without bail so that they may go and murder and steal in Rob again over and over and over

Reply(1)
10
Sherry Williams Lanham
5d ago

gun fire,carjacking,theft, violence ...just to name a few🤷

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBEZ

Chicago Rat Tales: Live at the Hideout

In December 2019, Curious City held an event at the Hideout that was all about Chicago’s most ubiquitous vermin: rats. The event was inspired by a question Curious City received from then-12-year-old Justin Carrasco, a Cicero resident who wanted to know just how many rats call Chicago home. To...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World

A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
ILLINOIS STATE
Time Out Global

16 things to look forward to in Chicago in 2022

It's nearly the end of 2021 and we've spent plenty of time looking back on the highlights of another strange 12 months—just take a look at the winners of the Best of the City Awards. Now, we're ready to look ahead, because there are plenty of reasons for Chicagoans to get excited about the coming year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Normal, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Secret Chicago

The 10 Best Vegan Restaurants In Chicago For A Diverse And Delicious Veganuary

Chicago has vegan options from all corners of the world. Chicago is a city of diverse superlatives. One of the best skylines and some of the most revered architecture in the country are complemented by stunning parks and blue water beaches. Some of the world’s most renowned museums host masterpieces from all over the world, whilst a local art scene impresses on a global scale. Of all our boasts and sources of pride, however, few would dispute the prowess of Chicago’s vibrant food scene.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicagoan#Macy#Russellengland#Chevrolet#Lsd#Rinnmaldonado
Wanderlust Wellman

Chicago's Tropical "Hidden Gem" Restaurant

Last year, we became new residents of Chicago. Although we no longer live in the windy city, we do have a collection of our favorite vegan restaurants located in Chicago. One of our unexpected favorite restaurants is "Asian Outpost Hawaiian Hideouts" located in South Loop, Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

8 Magical Chicago Rooftop Bars Offering Cozy Winter Hideouts

Last year as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned rooftop bars and rooftop restaurants. Chicago’s rooftops offer thriving utopias in the summer months, but the frosty winters force many rooftops to retreat indoors and wait out the cold. With retreating to the coziness of the indoors out of the equation last year many rooftops have persevered to keep their spaces alive and kicking.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

‘One Chicago’ Has the Perfect New Year Calendar for Fans

“One Chicago” is making fans swoon over its latest Twitter post. Taylor Kinney fans, this calendar is for you. “One Chicago” fans, you may want to sit down before reading this. The NBC show is sharing with fans a 2022 calendar like no other. In a steamy Twitter post, the show features a different picture of actor Taylor Kinney for every month of the new year. Let’s just say it’s hard to look away.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

25 Notable Chicagoans Who Passed Away In 2021

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) From the arts and sports to politics and activism, 2021 saw the loss of some notable Chicagoans who helped define the culture of the city for generations. Here is a look at 25 notable Chicagoans who passed away this year. Virgil Abloh: Designer. Acclaimed fashion designer Virgil Abloh...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Can’t Put Anyone In That Situation’: Why Some Chicago Restaurants Are Closing On New Year’s Eve Because Of COVID Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new cases across the state. The figure amounts to the highest one day total ever, and the surge in Chicago is forcing some restaurants to shut their doors again. As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Thursday night, some chefs also said this spike couldn’t have come at a worse time. For a lot of restaurants, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year – and that makes it all the more painful to have to make the decision to shut their doors. But for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Annual Santa-Driven CTA Train Has Taken To The Tracks For Its 30th Year

One of Chicago’s most cherished Christmas events is back and has returned to its original format! Santa’s holiday train trip around Chicago is always one of the most eagerly anticipated activities providing affordable fun for all Chicago families. The Chicago Transit Authority’s train and bus are decorated inside and out with festive decorations and thousands of lights to make them glow as they glide and glimmer around Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

An Essential List Of The Best Photo Op Locations In Chicago

Keeping up your ‘Gram game can be tough, we’ve got you covered. You may have seen that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 10 most Instagrammable places on Earth . Now… we all know that, like all big cities, Chicago has its ugly side too. It’s, unfortunately, part of being such a huge metropolis. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that tourism is flourishing thanks to so many marvelous attractions around the city.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

Chicago, IL
796
Followers
105
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy