25 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Chicago… But Nowhere Else
By Secret Chicago
Secret Chicago
6 days ago
You already know Chicago is like no other city or place… a world all on its own.
And because of that, there are some things we’ve become accustomed to that are strange to others, sometimes hilarious, and at other times shocking.
We asked our audiences which things they think of as uniquely Chicagoan and so, without further ado, here are your responses for things that are considered totally normal in Chicago… but would not be acceptable anywhere else. The good, the bad, and everything in between:
1. Craving milkshakes when it’s 20 below.
2. Giardiniera pizza topping.
3. Calling dibs aka saving your shoveled-out parking spot with a foldable chair or any old piece of furniture.
4. Corporate name changes that never stick (Macy’s, the Willis Tower, Guaranteed Rate Field).
5. Not having ketchup at a hot dog stand.
6. The cardinal directions in Chicago are north, west, south, and lake.
7. Calling soda “pop”.
8. Calling idiots JAGOFFS.
9. Huge intersections without any turn arrows (you just gotta turn and pray).
10. That sweet sweet taste of Jeppson’s Malört.
11. Using the outside as your fridge.
12. Making everything plural: The Jewels, Soldiers Field, Celozzi-Ettelsons Chevrolet…
13. “Driving on LSD”
14. Standing in the middle of the street to see if the bus is coming.
15. Dying the river emerald green on St.Patrick’s Day.
16. 16” softball.
17. Pizza puffs.
18. “Frunchroom”
19. Expressing distance as a unit of time.
20. Getting insulted at Wiener’s Circle.
21. Intersections with a soft right vs. hard right.
22. The sound of racing vehicles that you cannot see in the loop.
23. Mostaccioli – the unsung hero of Chicago foods.
24. Calling the highways by their nicknames, not their numbers. (The Ike vs 290).
In December 2019, Curious City held an event at the Hideout that was all about Chicago’s most ubiquitous vermin: rats. The event was inspired by a question Curious City received from then-12-year-old Justin Carrasco, a Cicero resident who wanted to know just how many rats call Chicago home. To...
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
It's nearly the end of 2021 and we've spent plenty of time looking back on the highlights of another strange 12 months—just take a look at the winners of the Best of the City Awards. Now, we're ready to look ahead, because there are plenty of reasons for Chicagoans to get excited about the coming year.
Chicago’s power struggle shows what’s at stake when a city loses its Black population. And they’re not alone: Nine of 10 of the cities with the largest Black populations are on the verge of the same exodus.
Chicago has vegan options from all corners of the world. Chicago is a city of diverse superlatives. One of the best skylines and some of the most revered architecture in the country are complemented by stunning parks and blue water beaches. Some of the world’s most renowned museums host masterpieces from all over the world, whilst a local art scene impresses on a global scale. Of all our boasts and sources of pride, however, few would dispute the prowess of Chicago’s vibrant food scene.
Last year, we became new residents of Chicago. Although we no longer live in the windy city, we do have a collection of our favorite vegan restaurants located in Chicago. One of our unexpected favorite restaurants is "Asian Outpost Hawaiian Hideouts" located in South Loop, Chicago.
Last year as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned rooftop bars and rooftop restaurants. Chicago’s rooftops offer thriving utopias in the summer months, but the frosty winters force many rooftops to retreat indoors and wait out the cold. With retreating to the coziness of the indoors out of the equation last year many rooftops have persevered to keep their spaces alive and kicking.
“One Chicago” is making fans swoon over its latest Twitter post. Taylor Kinney fans, this calendar is for you. “One Chicago” fans, you may want to sit down before reading this. The NBC show is sharing with fans a 2022 calendar like no other. In a steamy Twitter post, the show features a different picture of actor Taylor Kinney for every month of the new year. Let’s just say it’s hard to look away.
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) From the arts and sports to politics and activism, 2021 saw the loss of some notable Chicagoans who helped define the culture of the city for generations. Here is a look at 25 notable Chicagoans who passed away this year. Virgil Abloh: Designer. Acclaimed fashion designer Virgil Abloh...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new cases across the state.
The figure amounts to the highest one day total ever, and the surge in Chicago is forcing some restaurants to shut their doors again.
As CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reported Thursday night, some chefs also said this spike couldn’t have come at a worse time.
For a lot of restaurants, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year – and that makes it all the more painful to have to make the decision to shut their doors. But for the...
When it comes to food in Illinois we tend to think of pizza and hot dogs. It might be time to start thinking about Illinois as a BBQ state too. That's because Chicago just ranked in the top 20 in America when It comes to BBQ according to a new study from Chef's Pencil.
One of Chicago’s most cherished Christmas events is back and has returned to its original format! Santa’s holiday train trip around Chicago is always one of the most eagerly anticipated activities providing affordable fun for all Chicago families. The Chicago Transit Authority’s train and bus are decorated inside and out with festive decorations and thousands of lights to make them glow as they glide and glimmer around Chicago.
In a city of astounding views, everyone wants to be on top. Bars, cafes, restaurants, and rooftops last year rose to the challenges presented by the fusion of the global pandemic and the bitter Chicago winter. The result was a wide variety of wonderful and warm outdoor dining spots across Chicago.
Keeping up your ‘Gram game can be tough, we’ve got you covered. You may have seen that Chicago was recently ranked in the top 10 most Instagrammable places on Earth . Now… we all know that, like all big cities, Chicago has its ugly side too. It’s, unfortunately, part of being such a huge metropolis. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that tourism is flourishing thanks to so many marvelous attractions around the city.
Comments / 22