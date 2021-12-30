Astra Space: Headed For Dis-Astra

The Astra Model 600 is a variant of the 9mm Largo Model 400 with a similar look and the same hefty recoil spring surrounding the barrel. Question: I have purchased an Astra Model 600. I always thought they were neat-looking pistols. Growing up in the ’60s, I remember them on TV shows being used by spies and villains. Now, I finally have a chance to own one. I was wondering what you could tell me about it: date of manufacture, current value, etc. It’s marked “UNCETA Y COM- PANIA S.A. GUERNICA ESPANA ‘ASTRA’ MOD. 600/43. 9m/m PARABELLUM”. It has a number on the slide 341XX, but 343XX on the frame. The grips seem to be made of a hard black plastic. Overall, it looks good; my guess is 85 to 90 percent for the condition and bluing. The inside of the barrel and rifling...

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO