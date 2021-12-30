ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astra Space: Headed For Dis-Astra

Cover picture for the articleKerrisdale Capital is short shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR), a $2 bln space launch company formed at the peak of the 2021 SPAC bubble—with no revenue, no track record of reliability, and no established market for its undersized vehicle. A story stock that’s yet another example of the questionable businesses going...

Astra Space continues decline day after Kerrisdale Capital said it's 'poorly positioned'

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is continuing to decline on Thursday, one day after Kerrisdale Capital said the rocket launch vehicle company is "poorly positioned" in an overcrowded market. California-based Astra Space (ASTR) shares are down nearly 3% to $6.42, following yesterday's near 15% decline on heavier-than-normal volume. More than 11.7M shares...
Why can't we put a space station on the moon?

This article was originally published at The Conversation as part of the Curious Kids series. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insight. A space station on the moon could be very useful. It would provide future space missions with a stopping point between leaving the...
'Cosmic monster' star spits energy with the force of a billion suns

A dense, magnetic star violently erupted and spat out as much energy as a billion suns — and it happened in a fraction of a second, scientists recently reported. This type of star, known as a magnetar, is a neutron star with an exceptionally strong magnetic field, and magnetars often flare spectacularly and without warning. But even though magnetars can be thousands of times brighter than our sun, their eruptions are so brief and unpredictable that they're challenging for astrophysicists to find and study.
Robinhood plans to launch beta crypto wallets in January as HOOD drops to $17

Cryptocurrency and stock trading app Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) plans to roll out the beta version of its digital wallet feature starting in January 2022. In a Wednesday blog post, Robinhood said tens of thousands of users currently on the waitlist for the trading app’s crypto wallet would have access to the beta version starting in mid-January. The trading app said more than 1.6 million people were waiting for the wallet, which will support depositing and withdrawing Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other tokens.
Elon Musk Says His Starlink Satellites Aren’t Clogging Up Space

Elon Musk has hit back at claims that he is taking up too much extraterrestrial real estate with his Starlink satellite mega-constellations. Having already launched just under 1,900 satellites and with plans to deploy thousands more, Musk says that there is still ample room for competitors in low-Earth orbit (LEO).
Watchlist: Disney (DIS) Ready to Return to the Uptrend?

For our equity and CFD friends out there, we see a longer-term technical setup hits the watchlist this week this time on Disney (DIS). We saw a lot of pain for DIS bulls in 2021, so will bulls take back control in 2022?. Disney (DIS) Ready to Return to the...
The Spanish Astra Model 600 Is Well-Made and Highly Reliable Despite Its Looks

The Astra Model 600 is a variant of the 9mm Largo Model 400 with a similar look and the same hefty recoil spring surrounding the barrel. Question: I have purchased an Astra Model 600. I always thought they were neat-looking pistols. Growing up in the ’60s, I remember them on TV shows being used by spies and villains. Now, I finally have a chance to own one. I was wondering what you could tell me about it: date of manufacture, current value, etc. It’s marked “UNCETA Y COM- PANIA S.A. GUERNICA ESPANA ‘ASTRA’ MOD. 600/43. 9m/m PARABELLUM”. It has a number on the slide 341XX, but 343XX on the frame. The grips seem to be made of a hard black plastic. Overall, it looks good; my guess is 85 to 90 percent for the condition and bluing. The inside of the barrel and rifling...
Astra Protocol collects $9million through its private sale

Yesterday, the Astra team announced the successful private sale round that gave them a collection of $9 M. They also said that some of the main players were individuals and institutions that believe in their mission of improving DeFi. Astra aims to bring decentralized compliance to DeFi. As a result,...
DeFi Compliance Pioneer Astra Secures $9 Million in Private Sale: Details

Astra Protocol aims at building a reliable smart contracts infrastructure for compliance and KYC/AML checks in decentralized finance protocols. On Dec. 22, 2021, it shared the details of its private sale results. Astra completes private funding round with $9 million secured. According to the official announcement shared by the team...
Raspberry Pi computers head to International Space Station

Two Raspberry Pi computers have launched into space from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a Space X rocket. The credit card-sized devices are heading to the International Space Station (ISS) to carry out experiments programmed by school pupils. It is part of a project by the European Space Agency (ESA)...
