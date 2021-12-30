ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China Predicts 'More Intense' Struggle With Taiwan and U.S. in 2022

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A Chinese official predicted more tensions with Taiwan and "external forces" in 2022, warning Beijing could take "resolute measures" if its hand is forced.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, told reporters in the year's final press conference on Wednesday that the state of relations across the Taiwan Strait would become "more complex and severe" in the new year.

China claims democratic Taiwan is part of its historical territory, but Taiwan says it is already a functionally independent state, whose citizens have no interest in being governed from Beijing. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was reelected by a wide margin in January 2020 after promising to maintain the current " status quo " instead of acquiescing to Chinese leader Xi Jinping 's "one country, two systems" model of nominal semi-autonomy—the same system employed in Hong Kong .

"We don't rule out a sharper and more intense struggle against the DPP's independence provocations and interference by external forces," said Ma, hinting at the United States, which has been Taipei's strongest international backer for decades, even after cutting formal diplomatic ties to recognize Beijing in 1979.

"China firmly believes it has the upper hand and the initiative in the Taiwan Strait," Ma told the briefing. He said China would continue to pursue the "peaceful unification" of both sides of the strait.

"But if separatist forces for Taiwan independence provoke us, force our hand or even cross a red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," he said, echoing the exact words Xi told President Joe Biden when the two leaders met virtually for a 3.5-hour summit on November 15.

Taiwan, a former Japanese colony for 50 years, was relinquished in 1945 at the close of World War II. It was reoccupied by the Nationalist-led Republic of China (ROC) government, which later moved its capital from mainland China to Taipei in 1949, following its defeat to Mao Zedong's Communists in the Chinese Civil War.

Mao's People's Republic of China has never governed Taiwan or its now 23.5 million people who continue to live under the ROC Constitution. While Beijing refuses to rule out the use of force to seize the island, Taipei looks to Washington for security assurances.

Despite strong hints from Biden himself, the U.S. has never openly declared an intention to defend the island from a Chinese attack. Officially, Washington takes no position on sovereignty over Taiwan; it considers its status undetermined. However, American policy has been to ensure cross-strait differences are resolved only by peaceful means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vow9V_0dZ1xwh800

Comments / 19

AceBaker
5d ago

Russia and China don't believe the US doesn't have the desire for another war so they are pushing to see how far they can go. If Biden caves, there will be no stopping them!

Reply
5
Bryan Payton
4d ago

Your daily reminder, Taiwan is a free and independent democratic country, and has NEVER been controlled by the CCP, and never will.

Reply
5
Related
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
CHINA
The Independent

Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
realcleardefense.com

China Pushing U.S. and Japan to Deepen Military Cooperation

The two allies are staging joint exercises to prepare for regional conflict that could spill over from Chinese aggression. HACHINOHE, Japan—It was the kind of exercise the U.S. or Japan would typically tackle by itself. On this December morning, the two countries’ soldiers were in a camouflaged tent together, practicing using the planes of one and the missile launchers of another to attack an imaginary ship of an unnamed country that might have been China.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Taiwan Strait#Chinese#The Taiwan Affairs Office#Dpp#Japanese#Nationalist
Axios

China stories we're watching in 2022

From politics to public health to real estate and tech, here are the China stories to watch in 2022. The big picture: This will likely prove a key year, as Chinese President Xi Jinping moves to implement groundbreaking new policies and cement China's position as a global superpower. Here's what...
CHINA
The Independent

Hong Kong news site shuts as pro-Beijing lawmakers sworn in

Hong Kong welcomed its newest batch of pro-Beijing lawmakers in the Legislative Council Monday, after an election held without opposition candidates, as the editors of one of the city’s last remaining pro-democracy news outlets announced their impending closure.It was the latest moment in a long series of events in the past year that showed how the local government was reshaping Hong Kong, with Beijing's backing, in an effort to stamp out opposition and dissent in a city once renowned for its freedoms of expression.The founders of news outlet Citizen News said Monday that although they had not been contacted...
CHINA
Washington Examiner

The club of democracies starts with Taiwan

HARGEISA, SOMALILAND — It has now been almost 18 months since President Muse Bixi of Somaliland met Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu to sign protocols establishing formal ties between the two countries. It was a natural match. Both countries suffer international isolation. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger sacrificed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
AFP

Asia regional rights bastion Taiwan clings to capital punishment

Taiwan's claim to be a regional bastion of human rights is undermined by its retention of capital punishment, activists say as they campaign to exonerate the island's oldest death row prisoner. Now a free man, Hsieh campaigns for abolishing the death penalty, saying his and other exonerations show the capital punishment system is fallible.
CHINA
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
705K+
Followers
76K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy