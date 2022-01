Traders are betting on positive US manufacturing and jobs figures. On Tuesday, futures on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 indices as well as stocks in Europe extended the new year rally ahead of key US data releases—manufacturing and new jobs. The rise suggests that traders are betting that the numbers will show that the world's largest economy is unfazed by the latest, fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO