ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Is Conversational Decisioning The Missing Link In Enabling Intelligent Automation?

By Akeel Attar
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkeel Attar is the founder and CEO of XpertRule. He holds a PhD from the University of Leeds and is considered an AI software pioneer. Conversational AI technologies such as intelligent chatbots, digital assistants and virtual agents are receiving a great deal of attention lately. There are several key business drivers...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

Daniel Fallmann is Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, a leader in enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been at the forefront of saving businesses valuable time and resources for quite some time now. It has made revolutionary impacts and discoveries from maps and navigation, chatbots, text editors, digital assistants, facial recognition and more. Individuals and enterprises use these AI-powered systems every day, and the best part is that we are just getting started.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Avoma Raises $12m to Automate Meeting Workflows and Make Conversations More Actionable

The Series A funding, led by Headline, will help Avoma accelerate its product roadmap & scale go-to-market functions for its Meeting Lifecycle Assistant. Avoma, the leading provider of a Meeting Lifecycle Assistant, today announced it raised $12M in a Series A funding. The investment is led by Headline, with participation from Storm Ventures, Global Founder Capital, the Zoom Apps Fund, Operator Partners, Industry Ventures, along with its existing investors, K9 Ventures, Dragon Capital, and Twin Ventures.
BUSINESS
The Press

Automation Anywhere to Acquire FortressIQ to Reimagine Intelligent Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud pioneer FortressIQ, a leading process discovery and mining company based in San Francisco. Combining FortressIQ with Automation Anywhere will...
BUSINESS
ishn.com

Artificial intelligence and automation helps with holiday retail shipping

Businesses can achieve maximum success during the holiday season by utilizing AI and automation in their retail shipping operations. The holiday season is critical for companies, but the increased sales often come with shipping headaches. Luckily, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation provide key solutions for simplifying shipping for businesses and customers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Automation#Automate#Customer Satisfaction#Xpertrule#The University Of Leeds#Rpa#Nlp#Ai
aithority.com

Invoca Named A Leader In Applied Conversation Intelligence By Independent Research Firm

Differentiators include AI and Conversational Analytics, turnkey integration solutions, session-level, and granular data capture and journey mapping. Invoca, the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced that Opus Research has identified Invoca as an industry leader in its annual 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 firms that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of conversational intelligence by enabling them to unlock and activate revenue-driving, first-party data from every conversation that occurs during the buying journey. Opus Research recognized Invoca for its conversation intelligence data capabilities that enable marketing, sales, and eCommerce revenue teams to uncover and apply an unprecedented level of customer insights from customer conversations.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Enabling Scientific Research and Analyses Through Automated ML

JADBio's main activity is developing and commercializing the first Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) tool for molecular biological and biomedical data. Founder Ioannis Tsamardinos: "Our vision is to make Machine Learning a commodity, and through it, discover new knowledge, therapies, and drugs". Automated Machine Learning has the potential to tremendously boost our productivity in analyzing data. Causal Discovery seeks to go a step beyond standard Machine Learning and predictive modeling and identify causal relations and causal effects.
ENGINEERING
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Daily Mail

Anticipating the Apple Car: Tech giant's long-awaited electric vehicle could feature a customisable touchscreen dashboard, swivelling seats and a Siri-like 'intelligent automated assistant'

Like a heat mirage shimmering over the road ahead, Apple's much-awaited contribution to the electric car market has been teasing us from the horizon since rumours of its development first emerged back in late 2014. Despite having the potential to be the California-based firm's biggest project yet, both figuratively and...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationCanada

AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching

While COVID-19 forced an emergency transformation to online learning at universities, learning how to teach efficiently and effectively online using different platforms and tools is a positive addition to education and is here to stay. To sustain this beneficial evolution and ensure quality education, universities should focus on supporting faculty to embrace and lead the change. The ethical and strategic use of artificial intelligence at centres of teaching and learning, which support faculty in troubleshooting and innovating their online teaching practices, can help with this task. Centres of teaching and learning are responsible for educational technology support, teaching and learning support,...
EDUCATION
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market 2022, Impact Analysis OMICRON virus by Corporate Analysis, Landscape and Leading 20 Countries

“Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market 2022” by implementing a graceful analysis procedure to gather key knowledge of this market. The study on the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies market provides a complete report on changing market trends. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely outlined in this report. The Intelligent Building Automation Technologies report also sheds light on the evaluation of growth opportunities, challenges, market threats and constraining factors of the market. This report will help you to know each and every fact of the Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. It studies regional as well as global market and emerging segments, and market dynamics also. Moreover, it offers insight into the competitive landscape, market driving factors, industrial environment, and the latest and upcoming technological advancements to determine the overall scenario of the industry and move forward to form lucrative business strategies effortlessly.
MARKETS
The 74

The Next Big Thing in Education Technology for 2022 — and Beyond

The spotlight was bright on education technology during the early days of the pandemic in 2020, but the technology’s value didn’t come into focus for every teacher, experts say. Now, with that perspective, school districts and teachers are taking a new look at ed tech, opening a new future for tech in classrooms.  “People seem […]
EDUCATION
TheSpoon

CES 2022 Preview: Carbon Origins to Wants to Merge Robot Delivery With the Metaverse

If you’re looking to get a fresh start on a new career in 2022, may I suggest a new occupation as a virtual reality robot delivery driver?. Yes, that’s a job – or at least a new gig – being offered by a startup out of Minneapolis called Carbon Origins. The company, which is building a refrigerated sidewalk delivery robot by the name of Skippy, is looking to assemble a roster of remote robot pilots who will utilize virtual reality technology to pilot Skippy around to businesses and consumer homes.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

Where To Put $1,000 In Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio On New Year’s Day

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps. Yes, it’s even open at midnight on New Year’s Eve. So let’s pretend you got a $1,000 to invest and you want to up game in the wonderful and crazy world of crypto. Maybe you feel you’ve got enough Bitcoin to sink a battleship and need to diversify. Where do you go?
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy