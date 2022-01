VERNON HILLS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Top Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor and Founder of Compass Financial Partners, Joe Guin, has announced that Tim Hender of The Hender and Nero Financial Group will join Compass Financial as a full equity partner in the firm beginning January 1, 2022. The partnership will nearly double the firm's capacity to advise high net worth individuals, families and businesses across the country on multi-generational wealth planning needs. Hender and his team will add 75 years of collective investment expertise to the already sophisticated financial planning firm.

