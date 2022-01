Now that the time has come to take down the Christmas tree, families have two choices: Either put the fake one back in the box or dispose of the real one. There are limited options on where or how to toss out a real tree, but one route is best for the environment and helps the city – recycle. Recycling has multiple benefits for the community and that is why city officials urge everyone to go green and recycle this year.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO