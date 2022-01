The gaming industry has evolved over the years, with more than three billion people around the world expected to be playing video games from different devices by 2024. Following the increased interest in video games, the industry is currently valued at $336 billion. But despite gamers contributing majorly to the income generated from gaming activities, the major beneficiaries of everything monetary gotten from the games are developers and publishers. In fact, players have little to no way to share in the value acquired from the sale of in-game assets.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO