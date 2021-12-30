ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Avery Thunder, KUNR Youth Media

By Avery Thunder, KUNR Youth Media
kunr.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s it like opening a restaurant during the...

www.kunr.org

Comments / 0

Related
kunr.org

Asian chef makes dreams a reality in Reno, despite pandemic

Perapol Damnerpholkul standing in front of the "Eat. Drink. Gossip" sign at his restaurant, Rice Box Kitchen in Reno, NV. Perapol Damnernpholkul is putting his freshly-wrapped dumplings in a steamer. They’re made with shrimp, ginger, garlic, and a variety of spices. Rice Box Kitchen is an Asian fusion restaurant...
RENO, NV
lareviewofbooks.org

Every Rap Is a Poem: A Conversation with Sean Avery Medlin

SEAN AVERY MEDLIN’S debut book, 808s & Otherworlds: Memories, Remixes, & Mythologies (Two Dollar Radio), purrs with variety and energy, with riffs on Black masculinity, anime, gaming, rap, gender identity, and dislocation in Phoenix’s western suburbs. The drum machine in the title (the Roland TR-808) is a perfect tease to the rhythm of Medlin’s words rendered in prose.
kunr.org

Cathedral in downtown Reno nominated for national historic designation

If approved, the cathedral complex would join a long list of nationally recognized historic places around the City of Reno. Councilmember Jenny Brekhus presides over the ward where the church is located. “It’s just an opportunity to thank the diocese for their continued stewardship of that beautiful jewel and taking...
RENO, NV
thefocus.news

Jack Avery and Gabriela Gonzalez: A dating timeline as IG live divides fans

Gabriela Gonzalez went on IG Live to explain her experiences during her romance with Jack Avery, so let’s take a look at their dating history. YouTuber and influencer Gabriela Gonzalez took to her Instagram to discuss rumours regarding her co-parenting with ex-boyfriend Jack Avery. She also discussed the relationship...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Midtown#Food Drink#Kunr Youth Media
Murray Ledger & Times

Avery makes donation to MCCCF for mental health support

MURRAY – Calloway County Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery made a donation of $5,000 to the Murray-Calloway County Community Foundation (MCCCF) Wednesday to support the mental health needs of the Mayfield/Graves County tornado victims. “Once they get their immediate needs met, they may have mental health needs. I haven’t...
MURRAY, KY
kunr.org

Restaurant owners in Maine aim to protect servers and other front-line workers

With the surge of the omicron variant across the country, many local officials are considering new restrictions to try to limit the spread. In Portland, Maine, several local restaurants are now calling on the City Council to require customers to get vaccines. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg has more. ROBBIE...
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Larue: Panettone takes French toast to a new level

Perhaps you purchased, or received as a gift, a beautiful box containing a fruit-studded loaf of panettone bread during the holidays. When it’s fresh, this airy holiday bread with jewel-toned fruit is a treat to behold. Once the loaf is a bit stale, it can certainly be dry. One solution for that is to toast it and serve it as you would other toast, with jam and butter.
MIX 108

Watch A Pack Of Extremely Rare Black Wolves In Minnesota

A pack of almost all Black wolves were caught on camera walking on a trail in Minnesota, which happens to be an extremely rare occurrence. According to the International Wolf Center, Minnesota's percentage of black wolves is currently estimated at 1.5 to 2 percent. Also according to the center, wolves with black fur have always been a rare occurrence in northeastern Minnesota. during the late 1960s, Dr. L. David Mech found that 3.6 percent of the wolves he observed were black. However, in places like Yellowstone National Park, about half the wolf population is black.
Motor1.com

Insanely Rare Ford Shogun Hot Hatch Lost In Colorado Fire

For those unaware, a very sudden and extremely vicious wildfire struck eastern Colorado on December 30. Called the Marshall Fire, it only lasted one day but it was fueled by abnormally dry conditions and driven by hurricane-force winds, ultimately spreading to over 6,000 acres. As a result, over 1,000 homes and businesses northwest of Denver were destroyed. Two people remain missing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy