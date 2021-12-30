2021 in review: Municipal, county races drove local politics; Somerset County DA's arrest led news

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While state and federal politicians were embroiled in fights over the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, politics on the local level were mostly routine in the past year.

Numerous municipal and school board races took place.

In Johnstown, political newcomer Laura Huchel, a Democrat, won a seat on City Council. Huchel, the first millennial elected to council, emphasized the need to give young adults reasons to stay in the city.

“In order to get people to move and stay here, we need to have hope for them, and we need to have jobs for them,” Huchel said in an interview before the general election.

Incumbents the Rev. Sylvia King, Marie Mock and Ricky Britt, all Democrats, won reelection. Democratic Mayor Frank Janakovic captured a third term.

Part of the mission for Janakovic and council will be to finalize plans for spending more than $30 million in American Rescue Plan money for pandemic relief and continuing to prepare for exiting Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.

A major concern is how to stop population loss in the city, which has gone from almost 70,000 people in 1920 to 18,411 in the 2020 U.S. Census, including a 12.2% drop over the past decade.

“We have a chance right now to rebrand Johnstown how we want to, whether it’s 20,000 people or 18,000 people or 15 (thousand) or 25 (thousand),” Janakovic said before the election. “We’re never going to be 60 (thousand) again – but it’s what we do to make it with what we have right now.”

Johnstown voters approved a referendum that gave City Council permission to end the requirement that the city manager live within city limits. Proponents of the change said that the residency requirement was an obstacle to finding and keeping managers. Nine people have held the position on a full-time or acting basis since 2014.

“If the voters felt that this was the need to do, then of course we will do what the voters want us to do,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said following the vote. “That’s the way it should be. The voters are in control. Let them control the situation.”

‘It’s just how things played out’

Don Robertson, a Republican, won an election to become Cambria County’s sheriff, defeating Democrat Tom Owens, who was a part-time deputy in the sheriff’s office.

Robertson had been Sheriff Bob Kolar’s chief deputy, and he assumed the position on an acting basis following Kolar’s death in 2020.

“I never had the intention of being sheriff of Cambria County. It’s just how things played out with the death of Bob Kolar,” Robertson said, “and it wasn’t my intention when I took this job, but I had to step up when the leadership was voided.”

During the election, an audit was conducted into the sheriff’s office that found four deputies worked for municipalities while on the clock for the county. Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic noted that “there are no violations that could be determined in relation to Acting Sheriff Robertson or Deputy (Tom) Owens.” The audit was forwarded to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. No charges were filed.

Pennsylvania state troopers executed a search warrant at the Cambria County Election and Voter Registration Office in June. State police have not provided any public information about the investigation other than a confirmation that the search occurred.

Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said the “election office cooperated 100% and provided the records they requested.”

Somerset DA charged

Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, a Republican, was arrested in September, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Windber.

He was originally charged with rape, indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass. The rape charge was dropped, but at the same time two more felony charges were added.

“We just want to emphasize that he walked into court facing 35 years maximum incarceration ... and he left court today facing 50 years’ maximum incarceration,” Senior Deputy Pennsylvania Attorney General Patrick Schulte said following the hearing in October at which the rape count was dropped.

Thomas, who pleaded not guilty, is awaiting trial. He is unable to serve as district attorney since his law license was suspended by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

‘Far-right conservative’

Leslie Baum Rossi, a Republican, won a special election held to fill the state House of Representatives 59th District seat that was left vacant with the death in January of state Rep. Mike Reese, also a Republican. The district includes parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

“My values are very far right,” Rossi said. “I’m pro-Second Amendment. I’m pro-life. I really have no liberal anything. I’m far right. I’m a far-right conservative for the working class.”

Another Republican lawmaker, state Rep. Matt Dowling, was injured in a single-vehicle accident in early October. Dowling, R-Uniontown, was traveling to a caucus event in Lancaster County when the crash took place. He was transported to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for “significant trauma.”

Dowling’s 51st District covers part of southern Somerset County.

Focus on agriculture

U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, served his first year as ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

“It’s about bringing the vision, the goals to the committee,” Thompson said after being selected to the position. “For me, that is making sure that the types of policies that we do result in a robust rural economy. A lot of that does start with making sure that there are market opportunities for all of our farmers. I know our farmers and ranchers – whether it’s crops or livestock – in Cambria County, they need good, sound markets.”

Thompson would likely become chairman of the committee if Republicans gain a majority in the House in the 2022 elections.

‘Free and fair elections’

Thompson and U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, were both present at the Capitol when supporters of then-President Donald Trump raided it, looking to disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

In the immediate aftermath of the chaos of the insurrection, Joyce and Thompson opposed certifying Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes that went to Biden.

“I took an oath to uphold the law and defend the Constitution,” Joyce said on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. “I pledged to protect free and fair elections. I cannot in good faith certify electors that were selected under an unlawful process. I will object to the Electoral College certification to protect the will of Pennsylvania voters, to uphold the law, to restore trust in our electoral system, and ultimately to save our Constitution.”

Thompson and Joyce signed onto an amicus curiae brief in support of Texas and other pro-Trump states that asked the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia.

The Supreme Court rejected the request for an emergency order.

All told, Trump and his allies lost more than 60 court cases nationwide – on the basis of either merit or standing – in which they challenged part of the election results.

Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, as certified by county and state election officials. There have been three convictions for voter fraud in Pennsylvania stemming from the 2020 election, all against Republicans.