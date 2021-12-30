ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Auld Lang Syne” meaning

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WYTV)- We have Christmas songs aplenty, but on New Year’s Eve, there’s really only one: “Auld Lang Syne.” meaning. Most of us join in without knowing what auld lang syne means, what language it is, or what it has to do with New...

www.wytv.com

So far as folk standards go, you’d be hard-pressed to find a song with the same stature and staying power as the Scottish traditional, “Auld Lang Syne.”. Known in America as the definitive song for New Year’s Eve, it’s actually popular all around the world in a variety of contexts—from Dutch soccer songs to Japanese graduation songs to an older version of the Korean national anthem. Yet, most folks—even in the English-speaking world—probably feel pretty similar to Billy Crystal’s character in When Harry Met Sally, who said: “What does this song mean? My whole life, I don’t know what this song means.”
