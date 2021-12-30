“Auld Lang Syne” meaning

Lucy Van Pelt steals center stage from Charlie Brown and Snoopy in the beautifully animated, emotionally intense new Peanuts special For Auld Lang Syne, new this week to Apple TV. Yes, you read that right. Charlie Brown’s name is not in the title, a slight that’s caused indignation among some fans, including this one. The choice is doubly baffling since this special bears producing credits from Charles M. Schulz’s son, Craig, along with his grandson Bryan. They should know better than anyone: it’s always Charlie Brown’s show, even when he’s not the featured character.
