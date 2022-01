The Cheatham County Exchange has named the 2021 All-County Football team. Lionel Marquardt has been named the All-County Player of the Year. Marquardt, a senior, led his team to three wins this season and was a workhorse running back for coach Doug Loope at Harpeth. Marquardt played in all ten games this season and carried the ball 182 times. He finished with 623 yards on the ground and five touchdowns while also contributing on the defensive side. On defense, Marquardt collected 28 tackles as well as one tackle for loss and one pass break up as well.

