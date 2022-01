It’s a new year, and a new outlook for the ag industry, and an ag economist says uncertainty is going to be the driver behind the ag economy in 2022. David Widmar is co-founder of Agricultural Economic Insights. “The acreage debate, that’s going to be really key for setting up how big the global age factories and how much might be produced,” he says. “It looks like it’s going to be very, very competitive and of course we’re watching the weather and yields as we’re heading into the year, but of course China’s purchases and how that plays out.”

1 DAY AGO