30 Diabetes-Friendly Soups with 400 Calories or Less

By Leah Goggins
EatingWell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake one of these light, flavor-packed soups the star of your next meal. These recipes,...

www.eatingwell.com

The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS

