ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

India wins in Centurion to lead series 1-0 in South Africa

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16VDKg_0dZ1sT7800
1 of 6

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — India won the first test in South Africa by 113 runs, closing out victory on the final day on Thursday by taking the last three wickets in two overs right after lunch.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin delivered the win and a series lead by dismissing Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the space of two balls. South Africa was all out for 191 in its second innings while chasing a daunting target of 305.

India became only the third team after England and Australia to beat South Africa in a test at SuperSport Park, and it gave top-ranked India a precious 1-0 lead in its quest to finally win a test series in South Africa on its eighth attempt.

“It’s always a difficult place, South Africa, but we were clinical with bat, ball and in the field,” said India captain Virat Kohli, who led a team that lost by 135 runs in Centurion on the way to losing the series in 2018.

Ashwin’s game-clinching two wickets in the last over were the only wickets by a slow bowler in the entire test.

The real key to India’s victory was its fast bowlers, who out-performed the South African attack on a pitch where the Proteas usually have the pace to dominate opponents.

India quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had three wickets each in that final innings. Bumrah, seemingly fully recovered from an ankle injury earlier in the test, struck a crucial blow with the first wicket of the day when he forced out South Africa captain Dean Elgar lbw for 77.

That ended Elgar’s 156-ball stay at the crease and, with him gone, India quickly worked its way through South Africa’s middle and lower order. South Africa started the day 94-4 and India raced to victory, taking the last five wickets for only 30 runs in the space of eight overs. Temba Bavuma was stranded on 35 not out.

India also managed to win with the best part of two sessions to spare despite the entire second day of the test being washed out by rain, a testament to the efficiency of its bowling attack.

“We had a lot of belief in our bowling unit to get the job done,” Kohli said. “We spoke about it in the change room. The way these guys bowl together, it’s just a hallmark of our team.”

India was in control of the test almost throughout after posting 327 all out batting first with 123 from opener KL Rahul, the only batsmen to really get to grips with the Centurion surface.

India’s pace attack of Bumrah, Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur then went to work and gave India a 130-run first-innings lead and a match-winning advantage by subduing the Proteas batting lineup and bowling them out for 197 in their first innings.

“With bat in hand, we let ourselves down quite a lot,” Elgar said, adding the Proteas would need to “have a little sit-down and strategize.”

South Africa will also have to find a long-term replacement for wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. De Kock was already set to miss the rest of the series for the birth of his first child but made a surprise announcement a few hours after the end of the test in Centurion that he was retiring from test cricket with immediate effect at the age of just 29.

The second test of the three-match series is in Johannesburg, another fast-bowler friendly venue, and starts on Monday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Boris Johnson says England can 'ride out omicron wave'

Prince Andrew hearing | The Duke of York should not be "dragged into court" 20 years on from an alleged sexual assault claim, his lawyer argued, as he urged a New York judge to dismiss a civil suit against him. Prince Andrew's lead counsel, Andrew Brettler, said the claims made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be dismissed because of a settlement his accuser signed in 2009. Click here for the decision expected "very soon".
CHINA
The Independent

Dan Evans leads Great Britain to victory over Germany in ATP Cup opener

Dan Evans inspired Great Britain to a 2-1 ATP Cup win over Germany on Sunday as he beat Jan-Lennard Struff in a singles match before helping Jamie Murray to victory in the deciding doubles contest in Sydney.Evans saw off Struff 6-1 6-2 and then, after Alexander Zverev beat Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2) 6-1 to force a decider, Evans and Murray saw off Kevin Krawietz and Zverev 6-3 6-4.“The team win is most important,” Evans said. “We all did our job today. Cam played a great match. He was a little unlucky and then got back out on the court and...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Temba Bavuma
Person
Shardul Thakur
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Jasprit Bumrah
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Ravichandran Ashwin
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Mohammed Siraj
Person
Lungi Ngidi
The Independent

Ashley Giles sorry for Ashes mauling but warns mass cull at top is not answer

Ashley Giles managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he...
SPORTS
The Independent

Fresh Covid concerns hit England’s preparations for fourth Ashes Test

England’s preparations for the fourth Ashes Test fell victim to more Covid chaos on Sunday, with local net bowlers removed from their latest training session on the same day head coach Chris Silverwood joined the growing ranks of positive cases.Silverwood has been isolating with his family in Melbourne ever since one of them tested positive after the Boxing Day Test and a further case in their group takes the total number among the wider England party to nine.He was already resigned to missing the new year game in Sydney but his diagnosis, without symptoms, settles the issue. He will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley latest to test positive for Covid

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has joined the growing ranks of Covid-19 cases around the Ashes series.Hockley is said to have had “no direct contact” with either team and is isolating with mild symptoms but his is just the latest in a widespread raft of positive results around the wider Test match environment.Only one player, Australia batter Travis Head, has so far been affected but the spread continues to grow sharply both in the community and close to the cricket.Four members of England’s backroom staff, including head coach Chris Silverwood five of their travelling family contingent, match referee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Proud’ Joe Root aiming to mark milestone Test as England skipper with victory

Joe Root will become England’s longest-serving Test captain when he leads his country for the 60th time in Sydney but will only be satisfied if he can mark the occasion with a much-needed victory.Root levelled predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 games during the Boxing Day rout in Melbourne and will break new ground when he steps out at the SCG on Wednesday.But the mood is hardly one of celebration around the England camp. The series has gone, scattered to the four corners of the MCG in the aftermath of an innings defeat, and the continued creep of Covid-19...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Johannesburg#Ap#South African#Proteas
The Independent

What TV channel is the fourth Ashes Test on and how can I watch it online?

England will look to avoid another Ashes whitewash against Australia as the fourth Test of the series gets underway in Sydney. With England already condemned to an embarrassing defeat in just 12 days of plays after collapsing to a loss in the third Test, they at least have the opportunity to restore some pride with by ending their 11-year wait for a Test victory on Australian soil. Australia look odds-on to secure another victory, however, and pile further pressure on England captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood. Silverwood will miss the fourth Test after testing positive for...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Australia wins toss, bats first in 4th Ashes test at SCG

SYDNEY (AP) — Under gloomy skies, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat Wednesday in the fourth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Morning showers delayed the toss by 30 minutes. The pitch has a green tinge and is expected to assist bowlers with swing early, but the conditions didn’t tempt Australia’s fast bowling captain and talisman to take the ball first.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
AFP

Stokes says no ambition to be England captain

Ben Stokes insisted Monday he has no ambition to be England captain with the star all-rounder throwing his support behind under-pressure incumbent Joe Root and beleaguered coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root is someone I always want to play for."
SPORTS
The Independent

England recall ‘caged tiger’ Stuart Broad for Sydney Test

England have recalled “caged tiger” Stuart Broad for the fourth Ashes Test, giving him the chance to work out his frustrations after a bit-part role in the series so far.Broad admitted in his newspaper column over the weekend that his appearance in just one of the first three matches had been a big disappointment and he now has the chance to make his impression at the Sydney Cricket Ground.He comes in for Ollie Robinson who is nursing a shoulder issue, and will be charged with lifting the spirits of a side who are at a low ebb – 3-0...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes distances himself from replacing Joe Root as England captain

Ben Stokes has thrown his support behind Joe Root’s England cricket captaincy, claiming he has no aspiration to replace him in the top job.When Root leads the side out in Sydney on Wednesday he will become the longest-serving Test skipper in the country’s history, overtaking predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s previous record of 59 matches.But any sense of pride in that achievement will be tempered by the fact that, for the third time, he has just led an unsuccessful Ashes campaign. After a 4-0 defeat in 2017/18 and a 2-2 draw at home in 2019, he now finds his side 3-0...
SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament. The top-ranked Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday he has “an exemption permission.” […]
TENNIS
The Independent

England fail to snare a wicket in rain-affected opening session in Sydney

England were unable to take a wicket in a rain-reduced opening session of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney Desperate to put up a performance after losing the urn in an innings defeat at Melbourne, England lost the toss and were invited to bowl first under gloomy skies at the SCG.But David Warner and Marcus Harris held the fort well to reach 30 without loss in 12.3 overs, spread across two passages of play between showers.We will bowl first at the SCG! #Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 4, 2022With a tinge of live grass on the...
SPORTS
AFP

Bangladesh crush New Zealand to score historic Test win

Bangladesh pulled off a crushing eight-wicket victory over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.  It was a "David and Goliath" result, with Bangladesh ranked ninth in the world while world Test champions New Zealand are second.
WORLD
The Independent

Zak Crawley vows to turn form around and eyes hundred in Sydney Test

England’s Zak Crawley has given a bullish appraisal of his poor form in 2021, insisting he is ready to turn a batting average of 10 into a century at the new year Test in Sydney. Crawley was heralded as the poster boy for a new generation of batting prospects when he scored a magnificent 267 against Pakistan 16 months ago, but his returns have been in tailspin ever since.He was dismissed cheaply twice on his comeback appearance in Melbourne, a Boxing Day rout that saw Australia retain the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket, lowering his career mark...
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain beaten in second ATP Cup group match following Canada fightback

Great Britain were blown away by Canadian young guns Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov as they slumped to defeat in their second group match at the ATP Cup.Dan Evans had given Britain a dream start when he overcame world number 14 Shapovalov in the singles opener.But British number one Cameron Norrie was then beaten by Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked one place higher than him at 11 in the world.The match went down to the deciding doubles rubber but Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov teamed up and swept aside Britain’s doubles specialists, Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, in straight sets.British number two Evans...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy