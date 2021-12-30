ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors’ homes earlier this year.

KETV-TV reports that a judge dismissed the case against Ja’Price Spears on Wednesday. Spears pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in October and was directed to pay a fine and attend counseling sessions.

A deputy district attorney said in court on Wednesday that Spears completed the terms, and the judge accepted his request to withdraw the plea.

Spears was initially charged with two counts of making terroristic threats and one count of use of a firearm to commit a felony for the incident in April. After the teens pounded on doors in his neighborhood, Spears drove after them and used handcuffs to detain them until Sarpy County deputies arrived.

The teens’ parents complained about the use of force, and an investigation led to Spears’ arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California officer shoots police K-9 after dog attacks him

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California police officer fatally shot a K-9 officer on Tuesday after the dog bit him while he was taking the animal to be euthanized, authorities said. Odin, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, had worked for the Fresno Police Department for three years but was...
The Associated Press

Chief: Officer shoots man who hit sergeant with baseball bat

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man who hit a sergeant with a baseball bat at a Virginia car dealership Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to Wynne Ford in Hampton about 11 a.m. after a caller reported that a man with a bat was pacing the parking lot and, based on previous experience, they were afraid, police Chief Mark Talbot said at a briefing.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Argument leads to fatal shooting at Georgia city’s Walmart

FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A teenager is dead and another one is in custody after an argument inside a Walmart ended in gunfire. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old fatally shot Cedric Mayes, 17, after an argument Sunday that started in the produce section of the Forsyth, Georgia, store. The fight continued into the frozen food area where the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Mayes multiple times, authorities said.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty in 5-year-old foster child’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Tokio woman has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in connection with her 5-year-old foster child’s death. The Bismarck Tribune reported Tuesday that Tammy Longie, also known as Tammy Onebear, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and child neglect. She’ll be sentenced in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Charge#Ap#Ketv Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

707K+
Followers
369K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy