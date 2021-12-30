Story Regarding European Countries Barring Turkish Passengers Withdrawn

Could these two statements be related?1. “We’re bringing in some tougher measures to stop the rapid seeding of Omicron in this country to give us the time we need to get the boosters in.” That was Boris Johnson speaking on 30 November, the day mandatory self-isolation was imposed for all arrivals from abroad to the UK, with quarantine until they have a negative PCR test result. A week later, pre-departure tests were made mandatory.2. “For the second year running, the UK tops the list in terms of flights lost, followed at quite some distance by Germany, Spain, then France and...
