VIPIR 6 Alert Day Issued Today for the potential for strong to severe storms

By John Lynn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7am Thursday: A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY is issued for today...

NBC Connecticut

FIRST ALERT: Increasing Potential for Winter Storm Friday

An impactful winter storm looks possible for Friday. Accumulating snow looks like the main threat for Connecticut. The storm has to travel across the country before moving northeast off of the East Coast. Snow starts on Thursday night and falls through early Friday afternoon. We're still a couple of days...
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Much Cooler Tuesday with Sunshine

As of 7AM Tuesday– Good morning! The weather has improved significantly today. Yesterday, we had a chaotic morning with very gusty winds. Now, winds are light, under 10 mph. Skies are clear and will continue to be throughout the morning and early afternoon. Clouds will increase later on in the day. The big change today though is the colder air that moved in. Behind the cold front came arctic air from the North, dropping temperatures significantly. We woke up to the low 30s, with some spots below freezing. Today, we will only make it into the low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
#Vipir
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Storm 5 Alert issued for snowy forecast later this week

The weather roller coaster that is 2022 continues as another cold front heads towards the mid-South bringing with it frigid temperatures and more chances for snow. A cold front will move Wednesday through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with cold air slowly moving in behind it. The cold air — plus an area of low pressure south of us that will usher in moisture from the Gulf — will bring the right ingredients for winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Few More clouds, little warmer for Wednesday, – Check your forecast here

Increasing clouds for tonight that will roll into your Wednesday through midday. A small disturbance to our East may give us a slight shower or two in the morning before we start to see more sunshine by midday Wednesday. A better chance of showers with a cold front on Thursday, behind that front…you guessed it…another shot of cooler air for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
Breezy and warmer today, Alert Days for wintry weather Thursday and Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be breezy and warmer, but we are on alert for snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures Thursday and Friday. We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Areas of frost developed overnight, so you may want to give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car before heading out this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
