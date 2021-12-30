VIPIR 6 Alert Day Issued Today for the potential for strong to severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be breezy and warmer, but we are on alert for snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures Thursday and Friday. We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Areas of frost developed overnight, so you may want to give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car before heading out this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO