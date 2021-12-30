Plato on the civil war for his BTCC crown: 'It was disgusting'

What do you wish for in 2022? Big question! Let’s keep it simple and stick to what we know…. It’s also fully justified in the wake of a motor sport season past, in all its varying codes, that somehow managed to be life-affirming and upbeat in the midst of the devastation wrought by the pandemic. Yes, 2021 should be remembered, in motor sport terms if nothing else, as a truly great time. Well, apart from you-know-what. In Formula 1, just how much damage that final-lap debacle in Abu Dhabi inflicted is debatable. In my mind, it scrubbed the shine from a wonderful season – yet it still was wonderful, despite its tarnished final form. So let’s start this 2022 wishlist from the top, in a positive and hopeful frame of mind. And perhaps even with a healthy sense of being grounded in reality. Well, mostly.

