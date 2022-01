The foreclosure moratorium in Oregon will end this week on Dec. 31, 2021.The moratorium was established to prevent foreclosures for those who lost income or were unable to pay their mortgage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation also allowed impacted homeowners to defer their mortgage payments through Dec. 31, 2021. Homeowners who have fallen behind or are at risk of missing a payment on their mortgage can get free help from certified housing counselors around the state to learn about their options. Homeowners who are on a forbearance plan can also get help from their housing counselors to work with their lender on exiting their forbearance plan and making up any deferred payments.

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO