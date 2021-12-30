ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Tuesday Night, Wednesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations are expected to be around three inches. Winds will gust as high as 45 miles an hour. Light snow is expected Tuesday night...
103.7 THE LOON

New Guinness World Frisbee Record Set in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Guinness World Record for consecutive frisbee catches has been set here in St. Cloud. Brothers Ben and Matt Bzdok already held the record of 2,944 which they set last year. This past Friday at Cathedral High School they set out to beat themselves. They finished...
103.7 THE LOON

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Ice Castles Opens in New Brighton January 7th Tickets on Sale Wednesday

These are photos from the exhibit in 2020, but it gives you an idea of what you can expect. It's in five different cities across the country, and New Brighton is one of them. Right before the pandemic hit with all of the closures of 2020, we were able to check out this great event. It's back for 2022, and opening next weekend. The hours and dates will be subject to the weather. The past few years the exhibit has been in Stillwater, Excelsior, and New Brighton, which is where it is again this year. It's really very cool. When you think about the time it took to make all of those ice formations that are anything from rooms, to tunnels, to slides both for kids and adults, it's pretty awesome.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

North of St. Cloud Received Well Over A Foot Of Snow

UNDATED -- Some heavy snow has fallen to the north of us overnight. (Snow totals as of 7:45 a.m. Monday) The National Weather Service says at Fort Ripley they received 3.5 inches of snow in just one hour between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday night. Closer to home, St....
103.7 THE LOON

Weather Related Announcements for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. -- Sartell Youth Hockey is canceling bingo tonight (Tuesday) at Riverboat Depot in Sartell. If you have a weather announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
IN THIS ARTICLE
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning for MN

UNDATED -- The St. Cloud metro area and areas to the south are in a Winter Weather Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Sunday through 6:00 a.m. Monday. Areas to the north of St. Cloud are in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 p.m. Sunday through 6:00 a.m. Monday. Snow will break...
103.7 THE LOON

Schmitt: Colder Weather Will Improve Ice Fishing

Temperatures in the single digits later this week will strengthen the ice conditions locally. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says blue gill and crappie fishing has been great but walleye fishing hasn't been yet locally. Schmitt says the expected firmer ice conditions will lead to better flexibility for anglers looking for walleye. He says when temperatures stay below freezing and drop below or near zero degrees we make ice quickly.
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy