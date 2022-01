Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s, but the temperatures may rise a bit late in the night as clouds move into the region. Expect rain showers to develop on Wednesday…starting in the morning and continuing in the afternoon. Some spots of freezing drizzle for a few hours north and west of Providence with a light icy glaze of roads and walk ways, but rising to above freezing later in the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) is in effect for early Wednesday.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 18 HOURS AGO