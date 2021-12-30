10 things we learned about microbes in 2021

A group of swarming bacteria just created strikingly artistic (and swirly) "paintings" that are reminiscent of the masterpieces by iconic Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Microbiologists noticed the similarities while studying the social cooperation of predatory bacteria called Myxococcus xanthus. Individuals in this species are known to form cooperative swarms, in which they share resources to help overwhelm their prey. The researchers were specifically studying a pair of proteins, TraA and TraB, that allow these microbes to recognize and bond with each other. To do this, the team created mutated strains of M. xanthus that overexpressed the genes behind these proteins, to see how they would change, the scientists reported in a study published Dec. 7 in the journal mSystems.

