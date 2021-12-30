ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

10 things we learned about microbes in 2021

By Nicoletta Lanese
LiveScience
LiveScience
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a trip to the marvelous world of microbes, where bacteria breathe electricity, neon-yellow slime molds forage for snacks on the forest floor, and thousands of mysterious viruses hang out in your guts. This year, scientists made a slew of fascinating discoveries about the microscopic organisms living in and all around...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Scientists discover new part of the body

Scientists recently uncovered a part of the body that had never been described before: a deep layer of muscle in the masseter, which raises the lower jaw and is critical for chewing. Modern anatomy textbooks describe the masseter muscle as having two layers, one deep and one superficial. "However, a...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
LiveScience

41,000 years ago, auroras blazed near the equator

If you want to be dazzled by a spectacular northern lights display, your best bet is to skywatch near the North Pole. But that wasn't the case 41,000 years ago, when a disruption of Earth's magnetic field sent auroras wandering toward the equator. During this geomagnetic disturbance, known as the...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Is Earth expanding or shrinking?

Like any good gift giver, Earth is constantly giving and receiving materials with the surrounding solar system. For instance, dust speeding through space regularly bombards our planet in the form of shooting stars, and gases from Earth's atmosphere regularly seep out into space. So, if Earth is continuously giving away...
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021

The world is full of beautiful equations, numbers and calculations. From counting beads as toddlers to managing finances as adults, we use math every day. But scientists often go beyond these quotidian forms of counting, to measure, weigh and tally far stranger things in the universe. From the number of bubbles in a typical glass of beer to the weight of all the coronavirus particles circulating in the world, here are 10 weird things scientists calculated in 2021.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctica#Electric Bacteria#Fungus#Microbe
LiveScience

The 10 strangest space structures discovered in 2021

Orbiting more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) over Earth and separated by tens of millions of light-years from many of the interstellar objects it studies, the Hubble Space Telescope takes "working remotely" to a new extreme. Even as the world below grappled with another pandemic year, weird and wonderful space discoveries flooded in from above, with astronomers pulling back the curtain on monster black holes, invisible magnetic megastructures and a cosmic treasure trove of extraterrestrial planets.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Swarms of mutant bacteria look just like Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'

A group of swarming bacteria just created strikingly artistic (and swirly) "paintings" that are reminiscent of the masterpieces by iconic Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. Microbiologists noticed the similarities while studying the social cooperation of predatory bacteria called Myxococcus xanthus. Individuals in this species are known to form cooperative swarms, in which they share resources to help overwhelm their prey. The researchers were specifically studying a pair of proteins, TraA and TraB, that allow these microbes to recognize and bond with each other. To do this, the team created mutated strains of M. xanthus that overexpressed the genes behind these proteins, to see how they would change, the scientists reported in a study published Dec. 7 in the journal mSystems.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

10 of the weirdest experiments of 2021

Every year, scientists undertake some truly baffling experiments, and 2021 was no exception. From growing mini-brains with their own eyes in petri dishes to reanimating 24,000-year-old self-replicating zombies from the Siberian permafrost, here are the absolute weirdest scientific experiments of the year. Growing miniature human brains with their own eyes.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
LiveScience

China's Mars orbiter snaps amazing selfies above Red Planet

China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft at Mars pulled a big New Year's surprise with stunning new images captured by a small camera that flew free of the orbiter to snap epic selfies above the Red Planet. The new images published by the China National Space Administration show Tianwen-1 above Mars' north pole,...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Detailing mysterious structures near the planet’s core

Researchers have used seismic waves to peer deep below the Earth’s surface and study the mysterious structures between the mantle and liquid iron core. Down here in the depths of the planet, there are places where seismic waves slow to a crawl. Named “ultra-low velocity zones” (ULVZs), these are enigmatic places hundreds of kilometres in diameter and tens of kilometres thick. But we know little about their composition or origin – or even whether they have a single origin or several different sources.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

What is an atom? Facts about the building blocks of the universe

Atoms are the basic units of matter. Everything in the universe apart from energy is made of matter therefore atoms make up everything in the universe, according to Northwestern University. The term "atom" comes from the Greek word for indivisible, because it was once thought that atoms were the smallest things in the universe and could not be divided. We now know that atoms are made up of three particles known as subatomic particles: protons, neutrons and electrons — which are composed of even smaller particles, such as quarks.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Frozen tardigrade becomes first 'quantum entangled' animal in history, researchers claim

Tardigrades — those microscopic, plump-bodied critters lovingly known as "moss piglets" — have been put through the ringer for science. The amazingly durable creatures have been shot out of guns, bathed in boiling-hot water, exposed to intense ultraviolet radiation and even (accidentally) crash-landed on the moon, all to test the limits of their impressive "tun" state — a survival mechanism wherein tardigrades curl up into shrunken, dehydrated balls and suspend their biological functions indefinitely in order to endure extreme environmental conditions.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
LiveScience

LiveScience

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy