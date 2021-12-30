ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Minimum Wage Goes Up Again

By Kathy Whyte
 5 days ago
The base wage for workers in New York State is about to go up again. The minimum wage in the state increases December 31 to $13.20 an hour except for fast food workers around the state who are...

PeppermintPatty
4d ago

great. 17 year olds at mickey d’s should be making $25 an hr to make milkshakes, which now cost $15 dollars for a small shake.

