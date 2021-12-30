St. Vincent: Paul McCartney is absolutely charming

The extensive catalog of David Bowie stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included. Financial details of the sale were not released. Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp.David Bowie, born...
Comments / 0