Music

St. Vincent: Paul McCartney is absolutely charming

By Celebretainment
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Paul McCartney has been hailed "absolutely charming and genius" by St. Vincent. The...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Paul Mccartney
udiscovermusic.com

Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, BTS & More To Auction Signed Memorabilia For Charity

Paul McCartney, BTS, Keith Richards and Harry Styles are among the litany of artists set to offer up signed, rare and otherwise unique musical equipment and memorabilia at a forthcoming charity auction. The auction will take place virtually on Sunday January 30, marking the latest collaboration between Julien’s Auctions and...
CHARITIES
seattlepi.com

St. Vincent Finds Melancholy ‘At the Holiday Party,’ in the Best Christmas Song of 2021

The best holiday song of the year isn’t on a Christmas album. It’s St. Vincent’s “..At the Holiday Party,” a track from her album “Daddy’s Home,” which takes a look at the other side of seasonal revelry — that feeling of being alone in the crowd and trying to put on a festive face while living a life of quiet desperation. It’s a song for anyone who, in the midst of people concerned about tracking their lost shipments, is actually losing their shit … or just who, like the song’s narrator, is able to pick out the partygoer who’s just barely keeping it together.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
MUSIC
#Absolutely Charming
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
The Independent

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

The extensive catalog of David Bowie stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included. Financial details of the sale were not released. Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp.David Bowie, born...
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Paul McCartney Discovers New 'Great Band' With Goofy IG Filters

Paul McCartney is filtering out bad vibes in 2022, and ushering in wacky fun ... and he's doing it with the help of a new group he's discovered that may rival his old ensemble. This Beatle is ringing in the new year by introducing the masses to a band he...
MUSIC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tommy Rees and Paul McCartney are doppelgangers

Greetings and a very warm and pleasant Merry Christmas to each and everyone of you who are celebrating today. Where I’m at it’s about 30 or so degrees above what the average temperature is for this time of year so although I’m not headed to Arizona in a few days to see Notre Dame take on Oklahoma State, it feels almost as if I’m getting a vacation of sorts with this.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Music
AFP

Bowie estate sells songwriting rights to Warner

David Bowie's estate has sold the publishing rights to his "entire body of work" to Warner Chappell Music, the company said Monday, the latest massive deal of the recent song rights purchasing boom. "All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history," said Guy Moot, head of WCM, in a statement.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mary McCartney debunks claim mum Linda forced Paul to be vegetarian

Mary McCartney has shared her fondest memories of mother Linda with her father, Paul McCartney, in a new interview. Speaking to The Times, Mary and Paul reflected on family Christmases and how Linda helped raise awareness of vegetarianism. Mary argued that many of Paul’s fans disliked Linda because she “didn’t fit the mould of the woman they wanted” him to marry.“Being a vegetarian family in the late 1970s marked you out as different,” she said. “Everybody said it was all Mum’s idea and she’d forced Dad to stop eating meat, but they did it as a team. I remember...
RECIPES
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES

