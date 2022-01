The city of Umatilla is partnering with Coats for Kids and Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start for the second annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, Jan. 8. The event goes from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Umatilla Marina swim beach. There will be free food, music, activities, giveaways and more. Take the plunge on your own, or plunge with the group at 1 p.m.

14 DAYS AGO