On Friday, Dec. 17, several kids from Champion Fitness participated in the “Merry Fit-mas” CrossFit competition in Valdosta, Ga. Not only did several participate from the local gym, they all placed extremely well. Competitors were split up into age divisions, six to eight, nine to ten and eleven to twelve. Elijah Simmons placed first in his division, Brett Harper and Charlotte Albritton placed second, Kace Brandies and Gus Hardee placed third, while Noah Watts and Trinity Blair placed sixth in the competition. Owner and coach, Chase Knight, was proud of his young CrossFitters and is excited to “watch them continue to grow in strength and mental toughness.”

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO