City of Kewanee Announces Dates for Christmas Tree Pick-Up

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) — It’s time to recycle that old Christmas tree but a group of kids in the North Bay have discovered a way to do it by combining people’s environmental concern with their love of animals. It’s paying off big time. The Independence 4-H club in Sonoma County enjoys doing community service projects but, lately, their funding has been suppressed by the pandemic. “Most of our fundraisers, because of COVID, had to be canceled,” said 16-year-old club member Clay McDonell. “We were running low on funds so we came up with this idea.” That idea was to collect people’s old Christmas...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO