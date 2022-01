I know that panorama will push registrations of IP to tag to managed firewalls and allow that registration to be passed on to managed firewalls using that tagged object group. Is there a way to force re-push all registered ip's on panorama to the managed firewalls? This would be in case the local firewalls lose their mappings or are out of sync and miss the registration request to panorama. Specific case would be where panorama has the ip to tags registered in a specific group, but the local firewall does not. In my testing, if the local firewall misses that registration request, even if Panorama has all of the correct registrations, the local firewall will be out of sync, and will be missing registrations.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO