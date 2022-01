The UK has dropped several positions in a global league table of governments that rely most on property taxes.A new list from Altus Group shows that South Korea Canada and the US now get a larger proportion of their funds from property taxes than the UK.In Britain, about £1 in every £8.50 collected by the Government last year came from property taxes.It is a drop from 12.4% to 11.8% of the country’s overall tax take, Altus said.“Whilst support measures around business rates have undoubtedly had a massive impact upon property tax revenues and helped certain sectors, tens of thousands...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO