Beximco to offer Pfizer Covid pill as countries turn to new treatments

 5 days ago

(Alliance News) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Thursday launched what it claims to be the world's first generic version of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 treatment. Pfizer's oral therapy Paxlovid was granted emergency use authorisation by the US Food & Drug Administration last week. The Bangladesh-based generic drug maker noted that...

