It’s New Year’s Eve. As I’m getting older and the world has been changing so much, I will probably do as I have done these past few years – have a glass of bubbly to send out 2021, then go to bed sometime between nine and ten. The fall of the ball in New York City does nothing for me. Neither does any other televised event. And I’m not one for any loud noises anyhow.

