ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SjHF_0dZ1hEjA00
Turkey Politics FILE - Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, attends a meeting in Athens, on Sept 21, 2021. A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday, DEC. 30, 2021, in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality. The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity Association, for purported links to outlawed Kurdish militants will begin on Feb. 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to work for the Istanbul municipality. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A Turkish court accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association Thursday in a case that could have political and legal repercussions on the opposition-held Istanbul municipality.

The trial against 23 people involved with DIAYDER, which stands for Religious Scholars Mutual Aid and Solidarity Association, for purported links to outlawed Kurdish militants will begin on Feb. 18. Nine of the defendants are in pre-trial detention and some are said to work for the Istanbul municipality.

The court's decision follows an Interior Ministry probe announced Sunday against hundreds of municipal staff for alleged terror links. Together, the cases have prompted worries that the government could be laying the groundwork for targeting popular mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as a possible challenger to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for 2023.

Secular opposition Republican People’s Party’s Imamoglu came to power in 2019 in re-run elections after Erdogan’s ruling party contested his win, dealing a massive blow to Erdogan in Turkey’s most important city. The opposition party has recently accused the government of mishandling the economy, calling for early elections.

The 335-page indictment, accepted Thursday, said DIAYDER followed purported instruction by Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, for setting up an alternative religious structure to Turkey’s official religious authority in order to garner support from religious Kurds.

The indictment states that people with links to the association were employed as imams and bathers for the deceased in preparation for Islamic funerals by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality. It also says some of the suspects were handing over municipal aid to families with PKK links.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said Sunday it launched a “special investigation” against 557 employees of the Istanbul municipality and linked companies. They are accused of links to terror groups, including the PKK, far-left groups and the network of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who the government blames for the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Minister Suleyman Soylu said they had identified people with terror links among employees and argued the move was to combat terror, including in public institutions. “It's not political, it's a security issue," he said.

Imamoglu, defending his 86,000 employees, called for Soylu's resignation. He said municipality staff must present official criminal records in order to be considered for employment and had asked the Interior Ministry to provide lists of suspects and information to investigate but had not heard back.

Meanwhile, other opposition mayors came out in support of Imamoglu. They said “unjust and baseless claims” aimed to create suspicions on their municipalities and were part of “dirty politics.”

Ozgur Ozel, parliamentary group leader of the Republican People’s Party, repeated calls for early elections after criticizing the indictment, which he said was based only on two secret witnesses and a convicted PKK member. He accused the ruling party of trying to replace the mayor of Istanbul with a government-appointed trustee instead of going to the polls.

The deputy chairman of the ruling party, Numan Kurtulmus, told Haberturk television Monday it was the government's job to identify and reveal people with terror links as he tried to ease concerns. “There is no need to worry. ... I will say again, this has nothing to do with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality mayor.”

But Erdogan’s key nationalist ally, Devlet Bahceli, said Thursday that Imamoglu should be sacked if terror links are proven.

The government has replaced and jailed numerous elected mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, the second largest opposition party in parliament, for alleged links to the PKK. The PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkey since 1984, is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and others. Since the 2016 failed coup attempt, tens of thousands of people have been investigated, jailed or sacked from government jobs for purported terror links.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
globalvoices.org

Istanbul Municipality is targeted by the Ministry of the Interior over questionable terrorism charges

Turkey’s Ministry of the Interior launched a criminal investigation on December 26 against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) — the latest spat between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP). The Ministry claims to have discovered links between some of the municipality employees and terrorist organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Turkish cenbank says aims to bring inflation to target gradually

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that it would formulate its monetary policy next year with the aim of bringing inflation gradually towards its medium-term target of 5%, compared with a current level above 20%. In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army

AMMAN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Israel launched an air strike on Syria's main port of Latakia on Tuesday in the second such attack this month, the Syrian army said, setting ablaze the container storage area where two port sources said Iran has been storing munitions. An Israeli military spokesperson declined...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fethullah Gulen
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan buys Lithuanian rum ‘blocked by China’ amid diplomatic row

Taiwan bought a large shipment of Lithuanian rum bound for China after learning that Chinese customs were set to block it amid a diplomatic row between Beijing and Vilnius.The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said on Tuesday that it decided to go ahead with the purchase of 20,400 bottles of rum in December to support Lithuania.“TTL stood up at the right time, purchased the rum and brought it to Taiwan,” the South China Morning Post reported the company as saying. “Lithuania supports us and we support Lithuania – TTL calls for a toast to that.”Beijing and Vilnius are locked...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Govt#Turkish People#Ap#Solidarity Association#Kurdish#Interior Ministry#Pkk#Kurds#Imams#Islamic
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
The Independent

Yemeni rebels claim seized UAE ship was transporting weapons

Yemen’s rebel government unveiled weapons it says it seized on Monday aboard a United Arab Emirates-flagged military ship ferrying equipment bound for the Saudi-led armed forces it is fighting.But sources speaking to Saudi-controlled news outlets claimed the military vehicles and rifles displayed by the Iranian-backed Houthi forces at a televised press conference were “planted”. That is despite markings on some of the equipment denoting it as belonging to the Saudi-led coalition of forces fighting the Houthis, formally known as Ansarullah.The ship seizure has escalated tempers in a war that has already killed at least 370,000 people and displaced nearly four...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Israel killed over 300 Palestinians in 2021 marking a seven-year high, charity says

Israel killed more than 300 Palestinians in 2021 - at least a fifth of whom were children - marking the deadliest year on record since 2014, according to an Israeli rights group.And nearly 900 Palestinians were made homeless in 2021 as Israeli house demolitions hit a five-year high, said the charity B’Tselem.In a report released on Tuesday, the Jerusalem-based charity said that over the last year Israeli security forces’ use of “lethal, wanton, unlawful open-fire policy” resulted in the killing of 313 Palestinians, including 71 minors across the occupied Palestinian territories.Of these victims, 70 per cent were killed in Gaza...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said.Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is the latest of several Palestinians to go on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.His lawyer, Jawad Boulos, said he agreed to end the hunger strike after Israel pledged to release him...
ADVOCACY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
68K+
Followers
84K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy