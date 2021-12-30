Editors' Picks December 2021 | Year-end edition

As of December 27, the compact Ford Maverick pick has a slightly weightier price to haul around. The Maverick Truck Club forum noticed a bulletin Ford sent to dealers laying out some small adjustments to MSRPs for all but the base trim, as well as increases for a couple of packages and a number of a la carte options. The entry level Maverick XL is unaffected, creeping just five dollars below the $20,000 mark before destination; after the $1,495 destination charge, it costs $21,490. Above that, every XLT trim costs $80 more, while every Lariat trim costs $370 more regardless of engine and drivetrain. The least expensive XLT packs the 2.5-liter with front-wheel-drive for $22,280, the least expensive Lariat with the same setup for $25,490. Not as cheap as before, but still a bargain.
