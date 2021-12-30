ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Editors' Picks December 2021 | Year-end edition

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the year is upon us, so it’s time for the last set of Editors’ Picks of 2021. This month saw a number of cars earn our nod as models we recommend, and one of them is a brand new EV that just hit the market. Plus, compact pickups...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Mazda CX-30 gains standard AWD and new Carbon Edition

Mazda has been slow to announce updates for its 2022 model year vehicles, but the faucet is opening a little further. What's new and pricing information has finally been announced for the 2022 Mazda CX-30, including small-but-significant changes and additions to the lineup. Chiefly, every CX-30 now comes standard with...
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ev#Ford#Americans
Autoblog

2022 Ford Maverick now a little bit more expensive

As of December 27, the compact Ford Maverick pick has a slightly weightier price to haul around. The Maverick Truck Club forum noticed a bulletin Ford sent to dealers laying out some small adjustments to MSRPs for all but the base trim, as well as increases for a couple of packages and a number of a la carte options. The entry level Maverick XL is unaffected, creeping just five dollars below the $20,000 mark before destination; after the $1,495 destination charge, it costs $21,490. Above that, every XLT trim costs $80 more, while every Lariat trim costs $370 more regardless of engine and drivetrain. The least expensive XLT packs the 2.5-liter with front-wheel-drive for $22,280, the least expensive Lariat with the same setup for $25,490. Not as cheap as before, but still a bargain.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Tuning shop plans to turn C8 Corvette into a supercar homage to Cadillac

In March 1902, Henry Ford walked away from his Henry Ford Company investors, leaving his former financial backers to dissolve the concern. The engineer brought in to appraise the old equipment, Henry Leland, convinced the investors to form a new car company and back him instead. Hence, six years before Ford gave the world the Model T, he inadvertently gave the world the Cadillac Automobile Company in August 1902. That makes 2022 the 120th anniversary of the brand that once called itself "The Standard of the World." We don't know if Cadillac has anything planned for the year, but U.S.-based tuner Competition Carbon does. As Carscoops picked up on, the aftermarket shop specializing in Corvette and Lamborghini mods intends to turn a current C8 Corvette into a supercar homage to Cadillac called the C120R. There will be two versions of this creation, one of them a V12 roadster.
CARS
Autoblog

Toyota Avalon enters 2022 with XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition

Toyota has confirmed that production of the Avalon will end after the 2022 model year. While the big sedan isn't exactly going out with a bang, it's not remaining unchanged for its final model year. It gains an appearance package called Nightshade Edition and loses a trim level. If the...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Autoblog

Inline-6 Hemi replacement on the cusp of production from Stellantis

It appears that Stellantis is ready to put its long-rumored inline-six into production at its Saltillo, Mexico plant, possibly marking the beginning of the end of Chrysler's long-running 5.7L Hemi V8. But so far, the automaker's American brands have remained mum on where exactly the new turbocharged "Tornado" I6 may land. Stellantis powertrain blog Stellpower (by way of Muscle Cars & Trucks) spotted an entry for a new "GME T6" inline-six engine on the Saltillo facility's web site, suggesting that it was either in production or close to it. That entry has since been removed, but the mystery remains.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
CNET

Certified preowned cars are the best used cars. Here's why

New car shopping remains a bear amid supply shortages. Where you'll likely find better luck is in the used car market, but buying used opens up unique risks like maintenance and costly repairs. There's a middle ground to all of this, though: certified preowned cars. Certified preowned, or CPO, cars...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This New Off-Road Camper Van Has an Interior Sleeker Than Most NYC Condos

When it comes to picking out a camper, you usually have to decide whether to prioritize capability or comfort—that is, unless you’re eyeing Stone Offroad Design’s latest model. The German shop—which goes by SOD for short—has just unveiled a heavily modified camper called the Rise 4×4. The company’s new creation is rugged enough to tackle nearly any terrain you can find, but also so well-appointed that you’ll forget you’re roughing it, no matter how far you’ve traveled from civilization. The Rise 4×4 is built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032, an all-terrain vehicle that’s about as hearty as they come....
HOME & GARDEN
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Honda Is Electrifying Its Lineup With 3 New Concept Cars and an SUV

A greener future is touted in the news every day, and the world is moving toward that goal on all levels. In the auto industry, the move is on from gas-powered vehicles to EVs. Honda is doing its part by expanding its EV lineup. Like many brands, Honda now has Chinese branches to develop its EV models. These companies came together to create the Honda China Electrification strategy.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Polestar wants to be bigger than Porsche in four years

Polestar has designs to be one of the top all-electric car brands in the world by the end of 2025. The ambitious plans target a dramatic increase in worldwide annual sales by then, which translate to 290,000 cars per year. It sold 29,000 in 2021. To get there, Polestar has...
CARS
Autoblog

Hyundai puts its hydrogen development program on hiatus

Hydrogen technology has reportedly lost one of its biggest and most vocal proponents, at least for now. Citing a long list of hurdles, Hyundai has allegedly stopped developing the hydrogen-electric powertrain it planned to put in several of its cars (including Genesis models) in the coming years. Anonymous sources told...
ECONOMY
CNET

The best detailing spray for cars in 2022

The best detailing spray can keep your car looking sharp and shiny between washes and waxes in no time; they're also a handy tool to make your vehicle pop during car shows and other events. Picking the right car detailing spray can be a challenge since both physical and online...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy