Society

China bans footballers from getting tattoos

 6 days ago

China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and ordered those with existing ones to remove or cover them up to set a “good example for society,” according to a directive issued by the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS). The directive — titled “Suggestions for strengthening...

morningbrew.com

Biden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang region in swipe at China

It is now illegal to import goods from China’s Xinjiang region into the US unless companies can prove they weren’t made with forced labor, according to a historic bill signed by President Biden yesterday. The law, which Congress passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, is the US government’s biggest...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Intel faces backlash in China after banning products and labour from Xinjiang

Intel, the US computer chip maker, is facing a backlash from China after telling its suppliers not to source products or labour from the region of Xinjiang. Intel said it had been “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services” from Xinjiang in accordance with restrictions imposed by “multiple governments”.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations on Wednesday as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States. The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs. Britain, the United States, France and Australia have all announced record case numbers in recent days, while China has imposed lockdowns in two cities and rolled out mass testing for millions as it doubles down on its "zero Covid" policy ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city was shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after Omicron was detected in the international business hub.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Nike and Adidas are Losing Momentum in China to These Native Footwear Brands

China is often considered the crucial market for footwear companies looking to establish global dominance. But in recent months, home-grown shoe brands such as Anta Sports and Li-Ning have threatened the growth of international players in the region. Consumers in China increasingly prefer their own homegrown brands as opposed to international brands like Nike and Adidas, according to a December report from The NPD Group, which analyzed the Chinese footwear market in Q3 of 2021. According to the data, six of the top ten footwear brands in China in Q3 were domestic brands, up from four in Q3 of 2020. In running, seven...
APPAREL
Sports
Reuters

Tattoo artists in uproar over EU ink bans

BRUSSELS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tattoo parlours across the European Union were in crisis on Tuesday as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking "taking the flour from a bakery." Tattoo artists say alternatives...
WORLD
AFP

China locks down city of 1.2 million after three virus cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were being confined to their homes on Tuesday after three asymptomatic coronavirus cases were recorded in the country's latest mass lockdown. There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xi'an Tuesday -- a historic city of 13 million people in neighbouring Shaanxi province -- which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

EU to Ban Colored Ink for Tattoos

The European Union has placed a ban on tattoo artists using colored ink in the region from 4th January 0nwards. The Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) society of chemicals has said that around 4,000 chemicals used in colorful tattoo ink were outlawed last January. They said that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MedicalXpress

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

An EU ban on tattoo ink and permanent make-up containing chemicals feared to cause cancers or other health risks went into effect on Tuesday, officials said. The prohibition covers hazardous substances such as certain azo dyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals and methanol. "The restriction covers carcinogenic,...
WORLD
AFP

China to test 13 million in Zhengzhou as Xi'an outbreak eases

The city of Zhengzhou ordered its nearly 13 million residents to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after a handful of cases were detected, as China fights to stamp out virus clusters ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Xi'an's 13 million residents have been under stay-at-home orders for the last fortnight. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Man who was kidnapped as a boy reunites with birth mom after posting hand-drawn map of home

A man who was abducted at the age of four has reconnected with his birth mother after over three decades, thanks to the power of the internet. Thirty-seven-year-old Li Jingwei—who now works in Guangdong Province in southern China—was able to find his way back to his birth family after a hand-drawn map of his childhood hometown went viral in China. According to VICE, although Li knew that he had been kidnapped as a child, he couldn't remember the names of his birth parents, his village or even his original name. However, he did remember the city he grew up in and certain notable landmarks around his home.
PUBLIC SAFETY

