The head of the Ohio Department of Higher Education taking time to tour Rhodes State College’s new Borra Center for Health Sciences this morning. Chancellor Randy Gardner getting a chance to take in all the high-tech, state-of-the-art training and educational equipment that is being used at the center. Many of which are the first of it’s kind being used in the classroom. Virtual cadavers, simulated rollover accident vehicles, and more. Gardner was impressed with the facilities, its degrees, and its use by outside agencies.

LIMA, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO