Richard “Rick” Holthaus, age 62, of Alta Vista, IA passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Floyd County Memorial Hospital at Charles City, IA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Alta Vista with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. With respect to the recent surge in COVID positivity rates, masks will be required at the funeral mass and visitation. If you’re unable to attend the funeral in person, please join the family via Conway-Markham Funeral Home’s Facebook LIVE at the time of the service. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary in Alta Vista.

ALTA VISTA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO