As the oceans become warmer due to climate change, they will contain less oxygen. Oxygen solubility decreases as temperature increases and so oceanic warming will be accompanied by lower availability of oxygen. But fish living in warmer waters will have higher energetic demands and associated oxygen consumption. This means that larger fish species will not be able to survive in the oxygen-poor waters of the future because their energy needs will not be met.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO