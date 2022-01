The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with a 13-4 record after a 37-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. Here are my thoughts on the game:. Aaron Rodgers played the first half and went 14 of 18 for 138 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, good for a 135.6 passer rating. Would I have been angry if Packers coach Matt LaFleur had decided it was too risky to play Rodgers when the Packers already had the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up? No, but I like the idea of getting Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams (six catches, 55 yards) some action and avoid rust building up until Green Bay’s first playoff game in two weeks.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO