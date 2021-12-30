ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple places iPhone factory in India on ‘probation’ following protests over food poisoning and living conditions

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314brM_0dZ1e90T00

Apple has put an iPhone factory in southern India belonging to one of its suppliers on “probation” after facing protests over poor living conditions that involved cases of food poisoning and poor quality living facilities.

The decision to put iPhone assembler Foxconn on notice was taken when sit-in protests had broken out after several cases of food poisoning were detected in factory employees.

The factory, which employs 17,000 people, is located in the Sriperumbudur town, near Chennai city in the southern Tamil Nadu state and was shut on 18 December when food poisoning cases were found.

An Apple spokesperson on Wednesday said both the companies found some of the dormitory accommodations and dining rooms for workers did not meet their standards.

But the tech giant did not give details on what it meant by putting Foxconn under “probation”.

More than 250 women, who work and live in one of the dormitories provided by Foxconn, have been treated for food poisoning this month.

At least 159 women have been hospitalised.

The Apple spokesperson said the company had dispatched independent auditors to assess the situation “following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur.”

The company said it was working with Foxconn to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are undertaken before reopening the facility.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, meanwhile, apologised for the incident and said it was restructuring its local management team, which ensured taking immediate steps to improve facilities.

“We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide,” the company said in a statement.

It added that all employees would be paid while it makes necessary improvements to restart operations.

A government official familiar with the matter told Reuters that Foxconn has been answering queries from the state government.

“Once they get clearances from the government, workers will be inducted and the company will resume production,” the official said.

This is the second jolt for Apple since it expanded its operations in India in a bid to reduce its reliance on its Chinese supply chain amid trade tensions with Beijing.

Last year, Apple had placed another iPhone manufacturing partner on probation after employees vandalised the factory over unpaid wages near Bengaluru city in Karnataka.

Workers had smashed CCTV cameras and glass doors and had tried to set vehicles on fire at the manufacturing facility that was operated by Taiwan-based Wistron InfoComm.

Workers had claimed to have not been fully paid their salaries for months and said they had been forced into working extra shifts.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Workers protest at Indian iPhone plant due to widespread food poisoning and overcrowding

Investigations by Reuters suggested that workers at a Foxconn factory that assembles iPhones were subjected to a substandard and unhealthy environment. Protests pressured the facility to shut down after many workers contracted food poisoning. Consequently, Apple and Foxconn apologised for the poor living and working conditions and promised to make improvements.
PROTESTS
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Poisoning#Living Conditions#Southern India#Smart Phone#Ios#Foxconn#Reuters
siliconangle.com

Substandard living conditions prompt shutdown of iPhone plant in India

An iPhone manufacturing plant in India run by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., better known as Foxconn, has been temporarily shut down following complaints of substandard living and working conditions. The workers at the factory in Tamil Nadu went on strike on Dec. 17 after 250 of the workers...
CELL PHONES
WebProNews

Working Conditions Prompt Apple to Put Foxconn Plant on Probation

Foxconn’s India plant is on probation after Apple received complaints about working conditions. Foxconn is Apple’s primary manufacturer. The company builds and assembles many of Apple’s products. While most of its factories were in China, the company has been expanding to other countries to help it and Apple diversify the supply chain.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Apple Puts India iPhone Supplier, Foxconn, on Probation for Labor Violations

Apple Inc. put Foxconn Technology Group’s factory in southern India on probation following worker protests and an investigation that revealed substandard living conditions. Foxconn, which uses the facility to assemble iPhones among other gadgets, apologized for the lapses in health standards and pledged to revamp its management and operations in the country. The factory, located in Sriperumbudur on the outskirts of Chennai, was shut down after the protests and will resume operations once “necessary improvements” are made.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
cuereport.com

Foxconn extends India iPhone factory shutdown; workers’ hostels checked

Foxconn’s iPhone factory in India, where a mass food poisoning incident took place, is extending the week-long shutdown by three more days, as stated by a senior official for the state of Tamil Nadu. The factory, employing around 17,000 people, was scheduled to begin some of its operations on...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Worker protests, mass illness lead Apple to put iPhone plant on probation

Apple has put a Foxconn manufacturing plant that makes iPhone 12s and is running trial production of the iPhone 13 on probation, Reuters reported today. The move comes after both Apple and Foxconn determined that some worker dorms and dining rooms failed to meet requirements. Production at the plant in...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Apple shuts down Indian iPhone plant after workforce food-poisoning bout

India’s largest iPhone assembly plant, a facility owned by Foxconn, has stopped production for the time being at the behest of Apple. Reuters reports that both Apple and Foxconn found that some worker housing and dining facilities “did not meet required standards.” The exact nature of the plant’s probationary period has not been disclosed to the public, though it is expected to be temporary.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Apple Suspends Production at an India Foxconn Plant due to Poor Working Conditions

Investing.com - Apple ( NASDAQ :AAPL) dealt a shot across the bow to one of its suppliers after uncovering deficient working conditions. The tech giant suspended operations for its iPhone product line at Foxconn in Sriperumbudur, India, until the inadequate working conditions are addressed. Reuters reported that protests erupted earlier...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant has been shut down for three additional days, officials to investigate workers’ living conditions

Foxconn’s factory in Chennai, India was recently shut down for a week due to a food poisoning incident that left 150 employees hospitalized which in turn, led to protests bringing production at the plant to a standstill. According to a new report, the weeklong closure has been extended by an additional three days.
BUSINESS
true-tech.net

Apple starts iPhone 13 production trial in India: Report

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13 series as the successor to the iPhone 12 series and while there were no major improvements in the iPhone 13 models compared to its predecessors, we know that the major changes are coming next year. However, you would be surprised to find out that...
CELL PHONES
foodsafetynews.com

Employees of iPhone manufacturer suffer food poisoning in India

More than 250 people fell sick and 150 were hospitalized in India this past week after eating food provided by an employer that makes iPhones, according to multiple media reports. Local media quoted a statement from Alby John, collector in Tiruvallur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, saying there...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Apple to manufacture iPhone 13 & 13 Mini in India; will this reduce prices?

Apple iPhone 13 is the latest smartphone to join the 'make in India' bandwagon. As per the recent reports, Apple has begun the trial-run of its. 13 will be manufactured in a plant near Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The full-fledged commercial production will begin on Feb 22 once the dry-run is cleared as 'successful.'
CELL PHONES
The Independent

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as virus cases rise

Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.Data from the health ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

414K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy