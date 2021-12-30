ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters set Australia’s old parliament building in Canberra on fire

By Sravasti Dasgupta
 5 days ago

A fire damaged the exteriors and the front doors of Australia ’s old parliament building in Canberra on Thursday during a demonstration for aboriginal sovereignty.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and workers inside the building were evacuated soon after the fire broke out.

The building has remained a historical and heritage site since the parliament moved to Capital Hill in 1988. The building was added to Australia’s national heritage list in 2006.

Authorities had agreed to a small and traditional smoking ceremony as part of a peaceful protest but it soon got out of hand, according to the Australian Associated Press.

“When ACT [Australian Capital Territory] police went to respond, that’s when it was greatly escalated,” said police commander Linda Champion. She added that pepper spray was used on protesters but had no effect on the fire.

Ms Champion said that police believe some of the protesters were part of an anti-vaccination group, reported 9news. She added that no arrests had been made yet and an investigation was underway.

Police said that there have been several protests outside the building in recent weeks. Indigenous groups have been demonstrating at the site in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

The Aboriginal Tent Embassy, meanwhile, condemned the fire and distanced itself from the incident.

It said that the protesters’ actions and smoking ceremony were done without the “knowledge, consent or mandate” of the embassy’s council or traditional owners responsible for the embassy’s regulation. “Although we support the concept of nonviolent direct action, we do not condone the destruction of public and private property,” the statement added.

Social media videos that have been widely shared show protesters shouting “Let it burn” as police drag people away.

The building presently houses the Museum of Australian Democracy.

“We are very concerned about the damage,” said the museum’s deputy director Andrew Harper. “We will be closed for some time but as soon as we can we will be back open sharing this iconic building with the public again.”

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison condemned the incident and said: “This is not how Australia works.”

“I am disgusted and appalled by behaviour that would see Australians come and set fire to such a symbol of democracy in this country.”


