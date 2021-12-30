Alex Jones is now threatening to ‘dish all the dirt’ on Trump for pushing vaccines

The notorious right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has launched another attack on Donald Trump and the ex-president’s promotion of vaccines.

In previous weeks, Jones, who is mostly a supporter of Trump has become increasingly unhappy with the 45th president’s vaccine push having claimed that the 75-year-old had joined the ‘New World Order’ and was either ‘ignorant’ or ‘the most evil men to have ever lived.’

Jones has now seemingly tripled down on his stance. During a rant on the Wednesday edition of his InfoWars web show.

“Ya, we all wish Trump would do the right thing,” Jones began by saying before claiming that he had “the inside baseball on Trump” and saying that the former president “doesn’t know what’s going on.”

He then pleaded with Trump to “move on” from the vaccines and adding: “In fact, maybe—you know what—to get Trump’s attention, maybe I should just dish all the dirt—you know what, you know what—I am going to dish it all on Trump next hour.”

“It’s not to hurt Trump, it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you and he’s not! He’s not a bad guy but he doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Jones goes on to blast Trump’s supposed multi-billion dollar social media network and criticising Trump’s advisers.

This follows similar rhetoric to that expressed by pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allyn Root who told Jones earlier this week, that an “intervention” should be staged against the former president because he’s “dead wrong.”

Trump revealed earlier this month that he is fully vaccinated against Covid and has received his booster jab.