Stormy Pattern Continues. Turning Much Colder Sunday

By Michael Haynes
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnUy9_0dZ1de3Q00

THURSDAY: Scattered showers along with a few storms will continue this morning, including a lower end threat for a few strong to severe storms. While the severe threat is low, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours with a risk for some flash flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm as highs once again reach the middle 70s, which is a good 20 degrees above average for late December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fw0Zc_0dZ1de3Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLvSM_0dZ1de3Q00

NEW YEAR’S EVE: The warm, muggy, and unsettled weather continues featuring isolated to scattered showers/storms with highs in the 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKWZ0_0dZ1de3Q00

WEEKEND: Another potent system arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning kicking off additional strong to severe storms, then turning sharply colder Sunday and into the first week of January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qVVu5_0dZ1de3Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20E6rb_0dZ1de3Q00
WETM

Much colder weather is here. How to get prepared

The NY Redistricting Commission doesn't agree on maps, but they do agree on the Southern Tier. Restaurants adopt New Covid Protocols in the Twin Tiers. How has omicron changed the fight against COVID-19? When will dispensaries come to Southern Tier?. The Price is Right Live stage show coming to Elmira.
ELMIRA, NY
cbs4indy.com

Gusty winds, light snow and much colder air are on the way to central Indiana

A Wind Advisory continues for central Indiana from 4am through 1pm Wednesday. Ahead of an approaching cold front we’ll have winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. A few flurries will likely Wednesday and our first blast of bitter cold for the new year is on the way. Temperatures will fall from the 30s Wednesday morning into the 20 in the afternoon.
INDIANA STATE
Chicago Tribune

Blowing snow, strong winds, and single-digit temps are expected over the next few days, forecasters say

Bundle up, Chicago. A cold front on Wednesday will bring temperatures in the upper teens and a wind chill factor in the single digits that will last until the weekend, forecasters say. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph and temperatures around 32 degrees were expected Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper teens, according to National Weather Service ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Stock Show Parade In Denver Canceled Due To Cold, Windy Weather Expected

DENVER (CBS4) — The traditional parade that kicks off the start of the National Western Stock Show has been canceled for this year. The parade was scheduled for noon on Thursday in Downtown Denver but officials are concerned about the “dangerously low temperatures” in the forecast. (credit: CBS) “After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” stated Paul Andrews, Stock Show President & CEO. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night.” RELATED: Wind And Snow Impact Colorado Through Thursday “The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high...
DENVER, CO
CBS 42

Central AL Forecast: More Winter Mischief Possible Thursday???

Before we get to the snow, let’s talk about those temperatures tonight and tomorrow. For this evening, with a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall back into the 30s. We won’t be nearly as cold as we were this morning, and that’s due to winds shifting out of the south and bumping up those dew […]
ALABAMA STATE
1011now.com

Mild Today, Much Colder Tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is going to be seasonably mild again today. Arctic air returns tomorrow so it will be much colder. Below average temperatures should stick around through Friday. Snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday too. After a partly to mostly cloudy morning today, the afternoon should be...
LINCOLN, NE
WETM

Much colder weather is here. How to get prepared

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After the severe winter storm that ravaged the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, a winter storm in the Twin Tiers could be possible in the future. As of now, no severe storm is expected this week, but some local counties may be underprepared for what could come.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
CBS 42

CBS 42

