Stormy Pattern Continues. Turning Much Colder Sunday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers along with a few storms will continue this morning, including a lower end threat for a few strong to severe storms. While the severe threat is low, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours with a risk for some flash flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm as highs once again reach the middle 70s, which is a good 20 degrees above average for late December.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: The warm, muggy, and unsettled weather continues featuring isolated to scattered showers/storms with highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Another potent system arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning kicking off additional strong to severe storms, then turning sharply colder Sunday and into the first week of January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.