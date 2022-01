Covid cases in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks on Wednesday, as officials said an outbreak there had been largely "brought under control" after two weeks of a stay-at-home order. But other urban hubs where clusters have been detected face restrictions including a new partial lockdown in the city of Zhengzhou. China has stuck to a rigid approach of stamping out Covid cases when they appear with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged in the country in late 2019. But the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks in different parts of the country, and with less than a month to go until the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO