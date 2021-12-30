ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anger in China after armed riot police parade four alleged violators of Covid rules through the streets

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lnrYa_0dZ1dDPv00

Police in China paraded four people through the streets for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules, renewing criticism against public shaming in the country.

The four people were covered in hazmat suits and had a placard displaying their photos and names. Armed riot police paraded them in front of a crowd in Jingxi city in the western region of Guangxi on Tuesday.

Videos shared on social media showed that two police personnel in hazmat suits and face shields held on to each accused Covid-19 violator. They were all surrounded by more armed police officers in riot gear.

According to the state media, the four people were accused of transporting illegal migrants while China's borders were largely shut.

Beijing banned public shaming of criminal suspects in 2010 after a prolonged campaign by human rights activists. However, it resurfaced in August as a part of disciplinary measures announced by the local government to punish people violating Covid-19 related mandates.

The notorious parades were a common practice during the Cultural Revolution. In the 1980s, when China initiated a crackdown on criminal offences, public shaming was made a part of the execution process. The “shame parades” had also been used by the Chinese government in the past to crackdown on sex workers.

Tuesday's incident irked Chinese citizens, who accused the government of acting heavy-handedly. The parade was reportedly one of the top trending topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“Authority is still public shaming these people who failed to smuggle themselves and others out of china. This is Covid tyranny of China,” wrote user Songpinganq on Twitter.

Another user pointed out that China was indulging in a “cultural revolution-style epidemic prevention”.

Earlier in November, videos of a similar parade emerged, where a crowd of onlookers gathered as two prisoners were being held while a local official read out their crimes on a microphone.

The reemergence of this authoritarian practice has divided the Chinese media.

The state-owned Beijing News said that even though the city is “under tremendous pressure” to prevent imported Covid-19 cases, “the measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again”.

Guangxi Daily , another newspaper affiliated to the government, said that the punishment encouraged compliance with epidemic prevention.

Beijing has put millions of people under strict lockdown in a bid to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus under its “zero-Covid” policy ahead of the Winter Olympics .

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed Police#Chinese#Authority
Boston Globe

China’s COVID rules led fugitive to surrender after three years

(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese man sought by the police for three years turned himself in after being unable to withstand the restrictions on life amid the government’s Covid-19 curbs. A 42-year-old man gave himself up to the local police in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Dec. 24...
TRAFFIC
mediaite.com

Chinese Police Publicly Shame People Accused of Violating Covid Protocols, Parading Them in Hazmat Suits

Police in Southern China are publicly shaming people accused of violating coronavirus protocols by parading them in hazmat suits. CNN showed the footage, courtesy of the Chinese social media site Weibo, during CNN Newsroom on Thursday that shows police in Jingxi on Tuesday marching in front of crowds four people who allegedly violated Covid protocols. Each alleged violator was shown wearing a hazmat suit, face mask, and goggles and carried a placard with their name and photo. The four were accused of human smuggling across the Vietnam-China border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

China warns Walmart and Sam's Club over Xinjiang products

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and its Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after Chinese news outlets reported Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after several...
ECONOMY
Fortune

China tells 13 million Xi’an residents to stay at home after mass testing finds 127 COVID cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China locked down the western city of Xi’an on Thursday to stamp out a persistent outbreak, its biggest such move since the pandemic started in Wuhan, underscoring how the country’s zero-tolerance approach has not allowed it to move on since COVID-19 emerged nearly two years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

China deploys armed robotic vehicles during standoff with India to deal with cold, difficult terrain: reports

Reports from India claim that China has started to deploy armed robotic vehicles to handle the altitude and terrain that has proven too difficult for its troops. China and India clashed in Sept. 2020 during a border dispute along the southern coast of Pangong Lake in an area known in China as Shenpaoshan and in India as Chushul, but the armies continued their standoff along the two nations' borders throughout 2021. China has now reportedly deployed unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) to the region of Tibet to strengthen its position.
CARS
The Guardian

How much longer can China keep up its zero-Covid strategy?

Desperate residents in China’s western Xi’an city are running out of food after they were barred from grocery shopping in a fierce lockdown. In the southern province of Guangxi, people who broke Covid laws were recently publicly shamed by being paraded through the streets in Hazmat suits with placards round their necks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Delta cites new China Covid rules after flight returns to US

Delta Air Lines on Monday cited new Chinese cleaning requirements after it rerouted a China-bound flight back to the United States, drawing criticism from Chinese authorities. "The new cleaning procedures require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta," a Delta spokesman said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

414K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy