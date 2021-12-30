We’ve found the Nintendo Switch discounted in the January sales
The January sales are almost here, with plenty of seasonal offers and exciting reductions waiting to be discovered – particularly from big-name brands like Amazon , Next and Zara . Here at IndyBest, we’ve rounded up all the best discounts , including the top tech deals that are worth exploring.
If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles. Luckily for you, we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals .
To save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar offer on the Nintendo Switch for you to snap up, with a saving of £20. It usually retails at £279 and as offers on the top gadget are rare, we think that’s a decent price tag.
Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting deal.
Nintendo Switch: Was £279, now £259, Currys.co.uk
As gaming consoles go, deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch are few and far between. But we’ve just spotted that you can save £20 on the device right now thanks to Currys post-Christmas sale. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.
Nintendo Switch: Was £279.99, now £259.99, Very.co.uk
If the above offer sells out at Currys, fear not, because you can also save £20 on the console over at Very. Available in the same red and blue neon colour variant, the offer contains all the same accessories, including the Switch dock in black and Joy-Con controllers. The console gives you three different ways to play, including through your TV, playing tabletop on any flat surface either at home or on the move and a traditional handheld experience.
