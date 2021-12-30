We’ve found the Nintendo Switch discounted in the January sales

The January sales are almost here, with plenty of seasonal offers and exciting reductions waiting to be discovered – particularly from big-name brands like Amazon , Next and Zara . Here at IndyBest, we’ve rounded up all the best discounts , including the top tech deals that are worth exploring.

If you’re into gaming, you’ll be eagerly anticipating a Nintendo Switch saving, on both the console and game bundles. Luckily for you, we’re always keen to keep an eye out for the best deals .

Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop now

To save you from scrolling, we’ve found a stellar offer on the Nintendo Switch for you to snap up, with a saving of £20. It usually retails at £279 and as offers on the top gadget are rare, we think that’s a decent price tag.

Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting deal.

Read more:

Nintendo Switch: Was £279, now £259, Currys.co.uk

As gaming consoles go, deals and discounts on the Nintendo Switch are few and far between. But we’ve just spotted that you can save £20 on the device right now thanks to Currys post-Christmas sale. This package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch: Was £279.99, now £259.99, Very.co.uk

If the above offer sells out at Currys, fear not, because you can also save £20 on the console over at Very. Available in the same red and blue neon colour variant, the offer contains all the same accessories, including the Switch dock in black and Joy-Con controllers. The console gives you three different ways to play, including through your TV, playing tabletop on any flat surface either at home or on the move and a traditional handheld experience.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on all kinds of tech, try the links below:

Read more on Boxing Day 2021

The best January sales deals to shop now – our hand-picked selection of the very best offers across tech, beauty, fashion and more

Amazon Boxing Day sale 2021 – the price cuts to know on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best January sales mattress deals – rest easy with discounts from the likes of Emma, Simba and Otty

Best tech deals January sales 2021 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here