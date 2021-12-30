ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto exchange Binance won’t be pulling out of Ontario

tokenpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance, the largest crypto exchange in the world by volume, won’t be pulling out of Ontario, Canada after all. The company announced that it will continue its services for Ontario-based users after successfully working with Canadian regulators. In June 2021, Binance said that it will be pulling out...

tokenpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidebitcoins.com

Ontario Securities Commission reprimands Binance

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange platform is currently facing regulatory scrutiny from the Ontario market regulator. The Ontario Securities Commission has reprimanded the exchange giant for misinforming Canadian users. According to the regulatory body, the exchange was wrong for notifying its users that it was among the cryptocurrency exchange platforms allowed...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance exchange, Dubai world Trade Centre partner to deepen crypto adoption

Binance signs MoU with Dubai to deepen crypto adoption, regulation. Exchange in talks with authorities to setup its headquarters in Dubai. Towards advancing crypto adoption and improving crypto regulations, Binance exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA). The MoU was signed to outline the vision of accelerating the set-up of a new industry hub for Global Virtual Assets.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says

The cryptocurrency market will not help increase financial equality among Americans, said Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday. In her criticism, she noted that bitcoin is owned mostly by those who are wealthy and in higher tax brackets compared to people who use the U.S. dollar. “We need real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Canadian#Osc#Fintrac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
WTAJ

Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

BEIJING (AP) — American activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. Tesla on Friday announced the opening of its showroom in Urumqi, the Xinjiang capital, and said on its Chinese social media account, “Let’s […]
ADVOCACY
MarketWatch

Trajector withdraws plans for IPO, less than 2 months after initial filing

Trajector Inc. filed Tuesday to withdraw its previous filing for an initial public offering, "effective immediately." The Florida-based benefits management software company had filed to go public on Oct. 18, but had not yet determined the number of shares to offer, the expected price of the IPO, the number of shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO or the ticker symbol. Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Stifel were the lead underwriters. The company did not provide a reason for the withdrawal, but did request to the Securities and Exchange Commission that all fees paid in connection with the IPO filing be credited to the company's account for future use. The company's withdrawal comes during a time of investor disdain for IPO shares, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.0% during the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
The Independent

Canada launches probe over wild maskless influencer flight to Cancun that breached Covid laws

Canada has begun investigations into an incident aboard a Cancun-bound Sunwing Airlines flight, where maskless people partied, violating several air travel rules as well as Covid-19 safety protocols.Transport minister Omar Alghabra said he has asked the regulatory body Transport Canada to probe reports that dozens of people partied on the privately-chartered flight that left Montreal on 30 December.“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight. I have asked Transport Canada to investigate the matter.  We must take the risks of Covid seriously,” the minister said in a tweet.He added: “The health and safety of on-board...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy