ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Today in Entertainment History

kanw.com
 5 days ago

On Dec. 30, 1942, a near-riot of bobby-soxers in Times Square in New York greeted Frank Sinatra's singing engagement at the Paramount Theater.In 1944, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys made their first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.In 1962, singer Brenda Lee was slightly injured when she tried to rescue...

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ star Skilyr Hicks dies at age 23

Skilyr Hicks, a singer who appeared as a contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” has died, her sister said. She was 23. “Monday night December 6th, 2021 will be a day I’ll never be able to forget. My sister, Skilyr Hicks passed away,” Breelyn Hicks wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “My super beautiful, extremely talented, hilarious, free spirit of a sister left this world to be with Jesus. I can’t possibly put into words how broken-hearted I am.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Ullman
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Russ Tamblyn
Person
Caity Lotz
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Kristin Kreuk
Person
Eliza Dushku
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Suzy Bogguss
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Daniel Sunjata
Person
Brenda Lee
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment History#The Paramount Theater#The Texas Playboys#Xtc#American
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 34, highlights ballerina figure during intense workout

Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick left her fans in awe on Tuesday when she showcased her incredible figure during a grueling workout. The 34-year-old shared a clip on Instagram which saw her perform an impressive balancing act as she stood on an inverted Bosu ball with one leg, while the other was extended out behind her, performing a set of arm exercises with a pair of weights. The retired ballerina highlighted her toned legs in a pair of tiny black shorts that emphasized her derriere, adding a grey T-shirt and a pair of black sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy